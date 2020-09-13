Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Zimbabwe unpacks hemp/ mbanje growing regulations

by Staff reporter
19 mins ago | Views
It is now legal to grow, process and sell mbanje in Zimbabwe, but this does not mean throwing a few seeds in your backyard and waiting for a crop: There is a 32-page statutory instrument giving the rules and regulations that will be the bible of all involved in the business if they want to stay out of jail.

Statutory Instrument 218 Agricultural Marketing Authority (Industrial Hemp) Regulations was gazetted yesterday by Minister of Lands, Agriculture, Water and Rural Resettlement Dr Anxious Masuka, after consultation with the with the board of the Agricultural Marketing Authority and using his powers in section 50 of the Agricultural Marketing Authority Act.

The object of these regulations "is to regulate the production, procurement, distribution, possession, sale, provision and transportation of industrial hemp".

And industrial hemp is not just mbanje, it is "the plant cannabis sativa and any part of the plant, including the seeds thereof, and all derivatives, extracts, cannabinoids, isomers, acids, salts and salts of isomers, whether growing or not, with a delta-9 tetrahydrocannabinol concentration of not more than 0.3 percent on a dry weight basis".

That 0,3 percent limit, incidentally, cannot be exceeded. Growers have to present samples to approved laboratories and if your crop is a bit too potent, well bye-bye crop; it must be destroyed. On the other hand, your crop has to be good quality, by law, and you need to hire someone knowledgeable to be in charge of quality assurance. Growing, researching or dealing in mbanje requires a permit. There are three types: general grower's, research and breeding, and industrial hemp merchant's.

The application fee for the first two, and the renewal fee, is US$200. The merchant needs to fork out US$500. The general grower can grow, process and sell mbanje products, but can only use approved cultivars and varieties and the permit can narrow what an individual holder can grow down to just one variety. The research permit holder can hold non-approved cultivars, but only for research. General hemp farmers must grow at least 1ha.

The merchant permit does not allow the merchant to grow the stuff directly, although a merchant can contract farmers to do this, but does allow the merchant to supply or procure industrial hemp within Zimbabwe, to process it into specific products laid out in the permit, and to possess industrial hemp for the purposes in the permit.

Permit holders have to be citizens or permanent residents of Zimbabwe, and that includes a majority of directors for a company although the Agriculture Minister can exempt an individual from this requirement and the AMA can exempt a company.

The application for any permit requires quite a bit of detail: three copies of the plan of the field being used, along with its geo-coordinates, proof of citizenship, permanent residence or exemption, and a declaration that the permit applicant is familiar with the provisions of the Agricultural Marketing Authority Act. But that is just the start.

The application has to be accompanied by a security clearance, for: the authorised person in charge; the responsible person in charge; the alternate responsible person in charge; the individual for an individual permit or each officer and director of the company for a company application. And then the applicant has to describe, in detail, how they propose to keep records that ensure compliance with the regulations (and a lot of records are required), allow the AMA to audit those records, and ensure that orders and inventories of industrial hemp can be reconciled, that is no leakages from the legal marketing. And you have to attach the fee. A separate application and fee is needed for each field.

Permits can be refused on a lot of grounds, including fake information, lack of security, official information from the police all the way up the United Nations that the applicant has been involved in the drug business, or the applicant refuses to allow a requested inspection (another US$200).

Permit holders have to make sure their fields are secure, that only those who need to be in the "cultivation area" are allowed in and that any unauthorised intrusions are recorded, including the date and time of the intrusion, the identities of the intruders and the action taken.

There has to be an authorised person in charge and a responsible person in charge, with alternates if necessary, and these people have to be approved in advance and the AMA has to be told of all changes and all changes to record-keeping. Before anything is planted full details of varieties and the like have to be given to the AMA and after material is harvested everything has to be labelled. All residue in a harvested field has to be destroyed in seven days.

Those possessing, processing or supplying industrial hemp have to have approved premises, must destroy any mbanje plant growing in the processing area, have to label everything in detail and have to keep the AMA informed of staff changes and of any convictions for drug offences and any thefts.

Detailed reports have to be given each year. Growers have to follow good farming practices and the AMA can inspect when it likes to ensure this, and there are requirements for compulsory tests at approved laboratories and the AMA can in any case order a lab test at any time.

Mbanje that flunks the tests can be ordered destroyed, although there is an appeal process.

Permit holders have to destroy plants that grow outside their approved fields and there are rules on the destruction of abandoned fields or stocks. Destruction is covered in the regulations. It has to be done in front of five people: a superintendent or above of the police plus senior officials of zimra, Medicines Control Authority of Zimbabwe, the Justice Ministry and the AMA or Agriculture Ministry.

The regulations detail the procedure for imports and exports and devote several pages to the records that need to be kept. Failure to follow the regulations can see permits cancelled, along with a jail sentence of four months, a level four fine or both.

Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa tells critics that they won't get help from region

4 mins ago | 3 Views

Zanu-PF tells ANC to 'rein in your talkative officials'

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Mnangagwa tells Zanu-PF that 'soldier needed to silence nurses'

6 mins ago | 3 Views

Journalists assaulted at Press conference

7 mins ago | 2 Views

Teachers declare incapacitation ahead of schools reopening

8 mins ago | 3 Views

Robbers bundle family in vehicle, set it ablaze

9 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe cities left with less than a year of water supply

10 mins ago | 5 Views

BCC fails to relocate vendors

11 mins ago | 1 Views

Gweru Hospital gives patients 48-hour ultimatum

13 mins ago | 11 Views

Voting in Zimbabwe a waste of time

13 mins ago | 5 Views

Either Zanu-PF is out of touch, or its leadership is hopeless

14 mins ago | 9 Views

Prophetess dupes congregant

15 mins ago | 17 Views

No Covid deaths in Zimbabwe for a week

16 mins ago | 6 Views

Zacc quiz mayor, BCC bosses - Town Clerk refuses to comment

16 mins ago | 7 Views

Mnangagwa says 'crisis only exists in minds of opposition'

17 mins ago | 6 Views

Zanu-PF announces Shiri replacement

17 mins ago | 31 Views

Mahere, 10 opposition activists to contest placement on remand

18 mins ago | 21 Views

Chamisa's murder accused councillor remanded to November

19 mins ago | 17 Views

10 Zimbabwean students win Chevening Scholarships

19 mins ago | 17 Views

Mnangagwa shuts door on Zimbabwe intervention

20 mins ago | 25 Views

Mnangagwa says there is no crisis in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 868 Views

Boy, 9, accidentally hangs self

9 hrs ago | 1717 Views

No more singing in Zimbabwe Parliament

9 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Zanu-PF's age-old factionalism burns hot

9 hrs ago | 1176 Views

South African International Relations Minister speaks on Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 5376 Views

'We cannot impose ourselves on Zimbabwe' says SA - yet no qualms imposing illegitimate Zanu PF

15 hrs ago | 2119 Views

Leonard Dembo's music will live on - Tendai Dembo

15 hrs ago | 1207 Views

Matabeleland hospitals management accused of abusing local drawn staff

16 hrs ago | 1605 Views

'People must defend their vote' - never ever had a vote, can't defend what is not there

17 hrs ago | 1230 Views

'I deployed Chiwenga to deal with striking doctors and nurses' Mnangagwa says

17 hrs ago | 7404 Views

BREAKING: Students attacked by suspected state agents at Impala Car rental

19 hrs ago | 6770 Views

Bulawayo residents demand the ouster of MDC Councillor Mcdonald Chunga

19 hrs ago | 3980 Views

WATCH: Battle over ZANU PF Mash Central heats up

20 hrs ago | 3564 Views

Mnangagwa assigns allies to on fire regions

22 hrs ago | 3168 Views

Mnangagwa ally says hunger will fuel uprisings

23 hrs ago | 5050 Views

War vets sue Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 5326 Views

We're still Zanu-PF, says G40

23 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga fight turns nasty

23 hrs ago | 18857 Views

Zanu-PF trashes ANC in explosive meeting

23 hrs ago | 4772 Views

'US to maintain sanctions on Zimbabwe'

23 hrs ago | 1520 Views

Chinamasa, Biti: Zimbabwe's biggest producers of hot air

23 hrs ago | 1772 Views

Zanu-PF loses out on goodwill over its stark denialist attitude

23 hrs ago | 1140 Views

Investors wary of Vic Falls bourse

23 hrs ago | 989 Views

Zhuwao loses land row to Sports minister Coventry

23 hrs ago | 2601 Views

High Court reverses Mawarire's lawsuit loss

23 hrs ago | 1902 Views

Man wins $56k suit against Zimbabwe police

23 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Ex-Colonialists red flags Zimbabwe human rights situation

23 hrs ago | 699 Views

Residents demand prosecution of council fraudsters

24 hrs ago | 469 Views

Zanu-PF moves to avoid shambolic DCCs

24 hrs ago | 580 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days