Prophetess dupes congregant

by Staff reporter
17 mins ago | Views
A SELF-PROCLAIMED Bindura prophetess Spiwe Gwashure (40) of Grace in Abundance Ministries was sentenced to two months in jail yesterday by Bindura provincial magistrate Tinashe Ndokera for fraud.

Gwashure was ordered to pay the US$320 which she had taken from one of her congregants, Abina Maliwo (46), on the pretext that she would find him a wife to marry.

Prosecutor Edward Katsvairo told the court that sometime in April 2018, the prophetess gave a prophecy to the complainant, saying she would find him a good wife to marry.

In July last year, Gwashure called Maliwo to come to her house and told him that she had found a wife for him in Guruve and there was need for him to pay the bride price.

The complainant raised US$320 in two months and was supposed to get his wife in October 2019.

He was ordered to buy a cellphone for his intended wife and he complied for easy communication.

The wife did not appear and in November, he figured out that he had been duped after he spoke to Gwashure on a mobile phone that he bought assuming that he was speaking to his intended wife.

He filed a police report leading to her arrest.

The magistrate ordered a full compensation of the money within two months.

Source - newsday

