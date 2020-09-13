Latest News Editor's Choice


Gweru Hospital gives patients 48-hour ultimatum

by Staff reporter
4 mins ago
GWERU Provincial Hospital yesterday have given debtors a 24-hour ultimatum to settle their debts or risk having their property attached by the health institution to recover outstanding bills, Southern Eye has established.

In 2015, the Midlands provincial referral hospital engaged a private debt collector, WellCash Debt Collectors, to recover outstanding amounts from patients who had left the hospital without paying.

The hospital's medical superintendent, Fabian Mashingaidze did responded to text messages sent to him.

WellCash has already issued the indebted patients with final warnings of 24 hours to clear their debts.

"You are summoned to pay your bill owed to Gweru Provincial Hospital within 48 hours," read part of a text message sent to one of the hospital's debtors. Failure of which legal actions (sic) will be taken against you."

Due to the harsh economy, most patients are failing to settle their debts, let alone buy prescribed medication.

Most government health institutions lack adequate medical supplies, with patients buying most of the drugs from private institutions where the medication is priced beyond the reach of many.

In recent years, there have been reports of people being detained at government hospitals for failing to pay bills.

Source - newsday

