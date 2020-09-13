Robbers bundle family in vehicle, set it ablaze

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE in Beatrice, Mashonaland East province, have launched a manhunt of four men who ransacked a Harare home, tied the family inside a car and drove to Beatrice where they set the vehicle ablaze.The couple from Harare's Marlborough suburb, Daniel Tsamba (49), his wife Ropafadzo Mukambo (45) and their juvenile daughter escaped unhurt after they managed to untie themselves and escaped the inferno.Provincial police spokesperson Inspector Tendai Mwanza yesterday confirmed the incident."We are appealing to members of the public to assist us with information on the identity of the culprits to report to any nearest police station," Mwanza said."Criminals are using unregistered vehicles to commit various offences and we strongly warn motorists to register their vehicles before driving on the roads. It is an offence to drive an unregistered vehicle and any vehicle found on the road without number plates will be impounded and the driver arrested," he said.According to police, on September 15 at around 11am, Mukambo was home when he was approached by four men who masqueraded as police officers and that they were investigating a fraud case."The suspects then handcuffed Mukambo and said they were waiting for her husband to arrive from work. Upon arrival at his home, Tsimba was pounced on before the suspects demanded money saying they knew his wife had received some cash from her former employer."The suspects allegedly stole US$2 700, R15 000, laptops and mobile phones, blindfolded the couple and their child before bundling them into their vehicle.At around 2300hrs, using an unregistered white Honda Fit, they allegedly drove towards Beatrice where they parked the vehicle, tied the couple and their daughter on the seats before setting the vehicle ablaze.The family managed to escape from the burning vehicle and reported the matter to police.Police visited the scene and discovered a shell of a burnt car.The total value of stolen money and property was pegged at US$4 700 and R15 000.