Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Journalists assaulted at Press conference

by Staff reporter
11 secs ago | Views
SEVERAL journalists were yesterday assaulted by suspected State agents while attending a media conference hosted by Zimbabwe National Students Union (Zinasu) president Takudzwa Ngadziore near Impala Car Rental in Harare.

Journalists including Godwin Mangudya, Thomas Madhuku, James Jemwa, Bernard Mpofu and Munashe Chokodza were attacked and their equipment confiscated and destroyed.

Ngadziore was arrested for protesting at Impala Car Rental, accusing the company of aiding the alleged abduction of student journalist Tawanda Muchehiwa by suspected State security agents in Bulawayo in July.

He is out on $2 000 bail.

A truck used to abduct Muchehiwa ahead of the July 31 protests was hired out by the car rental company and student unions have been demanding answers from the company.

The men who attacked the Zinasu members and journalists were in plain clothes and did not identify themselves when they got to the scene, but indiscriminately assaulted everyone at the scene.

A picture of Ngadziore lying on the ground after the attack went viral yesterday. Jemwa's pictures with bruises on the head as well as destroyed audio recorders also went viral.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said he was not aware of the assault and "would find out".

Meanwhile, human rights lobby group Zimbabwe Human Rights Association (ZimRights) expressed concern over the attack.

"ZimRights reminds the attackers that the right to demonstrate and petition is enshrined in section 59 of the Constitution. We also call upon the police to investigate and arrest the perpetrators. We strongly condemn the attack on journalists doing their work as freedom of expression and freedom of the media is enshrined in section 61," ZimRights said in a statement.

The rights lobby group urged Impala Car Rentals to provide information and help expose those who were responsible for the abductions that have been taking place in the country.

Please donate!

If Bulawayo24.com has helped you, please consider donating a small sum to help cover the costs of bandwidth. Anything you can provide is appreciated, thanks!
Donate with PayPal
Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Teachers declare incapacitation ahead of schools reopening

53 secs ago | 1 Views

Robbers bundle family in vehicle, set it ablaze

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Zimbabwe cities left with less than a year of water supply

3 mins ago | 2 Views

BCC fails to relocate vendors

4 mins ago | 1 Views

Gweru Hospital gives patients 48-hour ultimatum

6 mins ago | 4 Views

Voting in Zimbabwe a waste of time

6 mins ago | 2 Views

Either Zanu-PF is out of touch, or its leadership is hopeless

7 mins ago | 1 Views

Prophetess dupes congregant

8 mins ago | 7 Views

No Covid deaths in Zimbabwe for a week

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Zacc quiz mayor, BCC bosses - Town Clerk refuses to comment

9 mins ago | 4 Views

Mnangagwa says 'crisis only exists in minds of opposition'

10 mins ago | 5 Views

Zanu-PF announces Shiri replacement

10 mins ago | 15 Views

Mahere, 10 opposition activists to contest placement on remand

11 mins ago | 13 Views

Chamisa's murder accused councillor remanded to November

12 mins ago | 12 Views

10 Zimbabwean students win Chevening Scholarships

12 mins ago | 8 Views

Zimbabwe unpacks hemp/ mbanje growing regulations

12 mins ago | 6 Views

Mnangagwa shuts door on Zimbabwe intervention

13 mins ago | 15 Views

Mnangagwa says there is no crisis in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 843 Views

Boy, 9, accidentally hangs self

9 hrs ago | 1686 Views

No more singing in Zimbabwe Parliament

9 hrs ago | 1194 Views

Zanu-PF's age-old factionalism burns hot

9 hrs ago | 1149 Views

South African International Relations Minister speaks on Zimbabwe

14 hrs ago | 5333 Views

'We cannot impose ourselves on Zimbabwe' says SA - yet no qualms imposing illegitimate Zanu PF

15 hrs ago | 2113 Views

Leonard Dembo's music will live on - Tendai Dembo

15 hrs ago | 1203 Views

Matabeleland hospitals management accused of abusing local drawn staff

16 hrs ago | 1600 Views

'People must defend their vote' - never ever had a vote, can't defend what is not there

16 hrs ago | 1227 Views

'I deployed Chiwenga to deal with striking doctors and nurses' Mnangagwa says

17 hrs ago | 7376 Views

BREAKING: Students attacked by suspected state agents at Impala Car rental

19 hrs ago | 6757 Views

Bulawayo residents demand the ouster of MDC Councillor Mcdonald Chunga

19 hrs ago | 3969 Views

WATCH: Battle over ZANU PF Mash Central heats up

20 hrs ago | 3554 Views

Mnangagwa assigns allies to on fire regions

22 hrs ago | 3168 Views

Mnangagwa ally says hunger will fuel uprisings

23 hrs ago | 5047 Views

War vets sue Mnangagwa

23 hrs ago | 5306 Views

We're still Zanu-PF, says G40

23 hrs ago | 1853 Views

Mnangagwa, Chiwenga fight turns nasty

23 hrs ago | 18808 Views

Zanu-PF trashes ANC in explosive meeting

23 hrs ago | 4768 Views

'US to maintain sanctions on Zimbabwe'

23 hrs ago | 1519 Views

Chinamasa, Biti: Zimbabwe's biggest producers of hot air

23 hrs ago | 1768 Views

Zanu-PF loses out on goodwill over its stark denialist attitude

23 hrs ago | 1139 Views

Investors wary of Vic Falls bourse

23 hrs ago | 987 Views

Zhuwao loses land row to Sports minister Coventry

23 hrs ago | 2591 Views

High Court reverses Mawarire's lawsuit loss

23 hrs ago | 1901 Views

Man wins $56k suit against Zimbabwe police

23 hrs ago | 1188 Views

Ex-Colonialists red flags Zimbabwe human rights situation

23 hrs ago | 698 Views

Residents demand prosecution of council fraudsters

24 hrs ago | 468 Views

Zanu-PF moves to avoid shambolic DCCs

24 hrs ago | 580 Views

5 civil servants up for theft of donated clothes

24 hrs ago | 831 Views

NUST student off the hook

24 hrs ago | 994 Views

Zimbabwe govt abuses critics, allege rights groups

24 hrs ago | 369 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days