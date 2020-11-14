Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Justice Ndewere case: Another judge recuses self

by Staff reporter
14 Nov 2020 at 05:24hrs | Views
High Court judge Justice Benjamin Chikowero has recused himself from presiding over the case involving suspended judge Justice Erica Ndewere, saying he is professionally linked to the judge.

Justice Ndewere brought to the court an urgent chamber application seeking to interdict President Mnangagwa from setting up a tribunal to investigate the question of her removal from office in terms of the Constitution, which has since been done before the hearing of the judge's application.

She sought that the Judicial Service Commission's decision to advise the President to set up a tribunal to enquire into the question of whether she should be removed as a judge or not, should be declared unlawful and be set aside.

Justice Ndewere argued that the complaints raised against her should initially have been dealt with in terms of the JSC code of ethics before resorting to the procedure set out in the Constitution for removal of a judge from office.

Following a request for him to recuse himself, Justice Chikowero found merit in the request on the grounds that he sat on the High Court bench together with the suspended judge and both were stationed in Harare. "She is my colleague," he said.

"She is the senior judge and am the junior judge."

Justice Chikowero, who was appointed to the bench December 2017, said since then, he had always been paired with Justice Ndewere on the urgent duty judge roster. This, he said, meant the suspended judge had been his professional partner on that roster ever since he became a judge of the High Court.

"Professionally, I am therefore closely linked to the applicant (Justice Ndewere)," he said.

To this end, Justice Chikowero said judicial office was a public trust and expressed the view that his continued sitting in the matter would not maintain public confidence in the judiciary.

"It would actually be an embarrassment to the judiciary," he said.

"It would bring the judiciary into disrepute. Whatever my decision in the matter, justice would not be seen to have been done. In the result, I recuse myself from presiding over this matter."

Justice Chikowero becomes the second judge to recuse himself from the case after Justice Davison Foroma recently removed himself from the matter citing professional reasons.

Justice Foroma said he was in the same criminal division as the troubled judge. He stated that judges in the same division interact closely with each other in a number of collaborative respects.

He felt there was need to maintain collegiality amongst judges to avoid perceptions in the public domain and that it would be in the best interests of justice.

President Mnangagwa appointed a three-member tribunal chaired by retired judge Justice Simbi Mubako, with lawyers Mr Charles Warara and Ms Yvonne Masvora as the other members.

Justice Ndewere is being accused of conduct inconsistent with a judicial officer, reportedly for slipshod work and a large batch of delayed judgments.

She had, after the recommendation of the JSC for the President to set up a tribunal, already filed an urgent application seeking an interim interdict to stop the setting up of a tribunal by President Mnangagwa to investigate her judicial conduct, pending the determination of the legality of the recommendation.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Trump promised an elixir for their racial anxiety' said Obama - Thank God and democracy Trump lasted only one term

18 mins ago | 36 Views

'No cheer under Mnangagwa administration 3 years on'

3 hrs ago | 983 Views

Printing money will bury us: Govt

3 hrs ago | 1285 Views

Zimbabwe fake prophet reveals how he used witchcraft to instil fear in followers

3 hrs ago | 1196 Views

'Brutal' police officers trial kicks off

3 hrs ago | 630 Views

Cross-border traders call for massive COVID-19 tests

3 hrs ago | 381 Views

Family faces $5bn money laundering charge

3 hrs ago | 1471 Views

PAZ frets over spiking-throwing cops

3 hrs ago | 478 Views

Kudos to govt for rehabilitating Harare-B/bridge highway

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Gringo's son fits in father's shoes

3 hrs ago | 790 Views

Mverechena dumps Bosso, goes back to Harare

3 hrs ago | 334 Views

World salutes Musona, Mahrez

3 hrs ago | 1662 Views

Blow for FC Platinum

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

UNDP tells Mnangagwa govt to observe human rights

3 hrs ago | 343 Views

Chin'ono appeals to the High Court

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader trial moved to Dec 21

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

National teenage pregnancy rate worrisome

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Pokello tests for HIV publicly

3 hrs ago | 817 Views

What 'crisis' in a low crime Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Cop run over trying to arrest driver

3 hrs ago | 449 Views

Bushiri had five passports

3 hrs ago | 766 Views

John Tallach School closes as 100 students test positive to Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Civil servants start getting bonuses

3 hrs ago | 477 Views

COVID-19 pandemic second wave: Govt speaks

13 hrs ago | 2605 Views

Zimbabwe National Development Strategy by Minister of Finance Hon. Prof Mthuli Ncube

14 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Cabinet Minister 'divides' Zanu PF

16 hrs ago | 5485 Views

Liquid Telecom and Zayo partner to Expand Global Network Coverage

16 hrs ago | 469 Views

Man kills his own mother over tea

18 hrs ago | 2786 Views

Obadiah Moyo trial date set

18 hrs ago | 1101 Views

John Tallach school Covid-19 cases reach 100

18 hrs ago | 2606 Views

Man jailed for bashing wife's boyfriend

18 hrs ago | 1950 Views

Allan Chimbetu reignites Dendera mood on new album

19 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Reviving the rural economy in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2181 Views

De-campaigning Zimbabwe through falsehoods

20 hrs ago | 1026 Views

High Court Chiyangwa blocks from evicting farmers

21 hrs ago | 2812 Views

Safeguard's roller shutter doors keep buildings secure

24 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Zimbabwe slowly going down under the new dispensation

24 hrs ago | 4554 Views

'MDC A #OneMillionCampaign will fight rural voter apathy' - biggest impediment to free elections, MDC sell-outs

24 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Senior police officers in court over US$110 bribe

24 hrs ago | 2140 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days