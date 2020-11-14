Zimbabwean teenage sensation makes waves

News / National

by Staff reporter

A ZIMBABWEAN teenage sensation, Zanda Siziba, is tipped for greatness in the United Kingdom. His style of play has been compared to Liverpool and Senegalese star, Sadio Mane.At 17, Siziba has already made his senior team debut for English League One side, Ipswich Town.Siziba is more effective in midfield or as a wide striker. He was one of the young players, who were coming through the ranks at the Tractor Boys, who were handed senior team slots by manager, Paul Lambert.Only two years ago, when he was still on the books of Tottenham Hotspurs development side, he was highlighted in the British Mirror as one of six youngsters ''tipped to reach the top'' for England. His playing style was compared to Mane in that article.Siziba joined Ipswich midway through the 2018/19 campaign. The teenager, whose nationality is listed as Zimbabwean, is another left-footer. Blessed with pace, he can play on either flank or centrally."He can come short and link play but also has the ability to play off the shoulder and run defenders away to create space for others,'' his club said."Zanda also has the athletic attributes to beat and commit the opposition."He is now looking to kick on after his campaign, last season, was disrupted by injuries. Siziba was awarded a scholarship by Ipswich Town last year, along with 12 other development players, who included Antoni Bort, Ben Wyss, Elkan Baggott, Brooklyn Kabongolo, Fraser Alexander, Alfie Cutbush, Liam Gibbs, Cameron Stewart, Harley Curtis, Nyan Mesuria, Ola Bello and Michael Bareck.The teenager started out at Dagenham and Redbridge before joining the Tottenham youth set-up where he was highly rated. The UK Mirror gave their verdict in an article under the title: 'England's great hopes: Six youngsters you've never heard of who are tipped to reach the top.'"Another winger known for electric pace, Siziba caught the eye of the Spurs academy early on in his footballing career, joining from Dagenham and Redbridge three seasons ago."Siziba compares his play style to Liverpool's Senegalese international Sadio Mane, with the forward renowned for his sprint speed."An ambitious and determined individual, the young speedster is relishing the future at Spurs and, eventually, wants to become one of the world's best."With rapid feet and serious quickness, it wouldn't be a surprise if this kid went all the way. "He hopes to eventually break into the Spurs first team in the coming years, modelling his rise through the academy of that of current Spurs youngster Shayon Harrison, currently on loan at League One Southend United."Siziba made his senior debut for Ipswich Town as a second half substitute last month in a 2–0 EFL Trophy victory over Gillingham. He also featured in the next game when Ipswich Town lost 0-2 away to Crawley and exited the EFL Trophy on Tuesday this week.Ipswich Town are also home to two other players with Zimbabwean roots. England-born Zimbabwean midfielder, Tawanda Chirewa, recently signed his first professional deal with the club after rising through the team's ranks.The 17-year-old will be at the club until the summer of 2022, with the team having the option to extend the contract for a further 12 months.They also have 21-year-old midfielder, Tristan Nydam, who was born in Zimbabwe but was capped by England at youth level. Nydam progressed through the Ipswich Town Academy and can play left-back or in midfield.