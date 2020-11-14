Mnangagwa's office reaches out to militant PTUZ for dialogue

News / National

by Staff reporter

President Emmerson Mnangagwa's office has reportedly reached out to the militant PTUZ for dialogue as government yesterday reportedly raised its salary increment offer in a desperate bid to end the educators' industrial action.Zhou confirmed the offer for dialogue from the Office of the President, saying the parties would meet at the union's offices in Harare on Monday after the unionists yesterday refused to meet Mnangagwa's emissaries in the absence of other unions."Some men who said they are from the President's Office approached us today (yesterday) for a meeting," Zhou said."We said, no, we can't meet as a single union, but as a united front of all teachers unions. So we have agreed the meeting will now take place on Monday at 10 am. We have agreed the meeting will be held at the PTUZ offices," said Zhou.Permanent secretary for presidential communications in the Office of the President and Cabinet, Regis Chikowore said he was not aware of the alleged meeting with PTUZ representatives.