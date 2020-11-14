Ginimbi music concert banned!

News / National

by Staff reporter

POLICE have banned a musical send off for socialite Genius Ginimbi Kadungure that had been slated for today in line with Covid-19 guidelines which prohibit music gatherings.In a statement last night police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi also reiterated that under Covid-19 regulations only 100 people or less are allowed for the funeral wake."To ensure a decent send off and burial, the Zimbabwe Republic Police implores the organisers of the funeral of the late Genius Kadungure to observe Covid-19 regulations, especially with regards to wearing of facemasks, social distancing and the general maintenance of law and order between 13th and 14th November 2020."The organisers are reminded that under Covid-19 regulations, funerals are still restricted to not more than one hundred people."Musical performances or concerts are prohibited," Ass Comm Nyathi said.He urged mourners to observe the law for the safety of others and themselves.