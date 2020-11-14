Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Man loses wife to sangoma

by Staff reporter
14 Nov 2020 at 05:46hrs | Views
IT was apparently a bad move for a Mberengwa man to accommodate a sangoma he had consulted to cleanse his wife from goblins that she claimed were sexually harassing her during the night.

This was after the man, Edgar Rwodzi, of Mawire Village, under Chief Bankwe reportedly lost his wife Tendai Matamba to the self-proclaimed sangoma Andrew Man'ombe.

Rwodzi decided to enlist the services of Man'ombe after his wife complained that when in bed she was always being poked by an evil creature with the shape of a man.

So nasty was the alleged abuse that she also claimed she was waking up wet and tired every day.

After being hired a lustful Man'ombe who also seemed to have developed an affection towards Rwodzi's wife requested that he should be accommodated at the couple's house for some days claiming Matamba required a thorough cleansing process.

The seemingly unsuspicious Rwodzi agreed to Man'ombe's request since he was desperate to have his wife cleansed.

His marriage was also on the verge of collapse because of the wife's incessant complaints that the only time she enjoyed sex was when she was making love with the goblin.

In his bid to sexually dribble past his client, a source who spoke to B-Metro said Man'ombe asked Rwodzi and his wife to sleep in separate bedrooms saying if they slept together that would disturb the cleansing process.

After separating the couple, it is reported that during the night, Man'ombe would sneak into Matamba's bedroom to indukge in sex with her under the pretext of cleansing her.

He would allegedly tell her that the sexual intercourse was the only remedy for her problem.

"One night, a suspicious Rwodzi woke up after he heard screams coming from his wife's bedroom and when he went to investigate, he was shocked when he discovered the two-Matamba and Man'ombe indulged in sex.

"He brutally assaulted them and when he later confronted his wife, she confessed that Man'ombe would regularly sneak into her bedroom and requested her to remove her clothes and indulge in sex with her as part of the cleansing process," said the source who requested anonymity.

The bashed Man'ombe, however, denied the accusations saying Matamba was the one who was inviting him to her bedroom saying her husband was sexually starving her.

He also claimed that Matamba was the one who suggested that he should be accommodated at the house under the pretext that the cleansing process needed regular attention.

Realising that Man'ombe had exposed her, Matamba reportedly packed her belongings and eloped with Man'ombe.

In a telephone interview Rwodzi confirmed the incident saying he was in the process of suing Man'ombe for betraying his trust and subsequently destroying his marriage.

"It was like a punch in the gut and I will sue him because splitting from my wife with whom I had four children with was unbearable. My relatives advised me to sue him because his (Man'ombe) actions destroyed my marriage. In fact, he knew that what he was doing would cause harm and damage my marriage," said Rwodzi.

Matamba refused to comment and requested that all questions should be referred to her alleged lover, Man'ombe.

"It's not my duty to respond to those useless allegations levelled against me. He should blame himself for not sleeping with his wife who later turned to me while complaining that their marriage had been turned to that of a sister and brother. Don't talk to me again," charged Man'ombe in a voice recording.
Source - bmetro

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Trump promised an elixir for their racial anxiety' said Obama - Thank God and democracy Trump lasted only one term

18 mins ago | 34 Views

'No cheer under Mnangagwa administration 3 years on'

3 hrs ago | 982 Views

Printing money will bury us: Govt

3 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Zimbabwe fake prophet reveals how he used witchcraft to instil fear in followers

3 hrs ago | 1195 Views

'Brutal' police officers trial kicks off

3 hrs ago | 630 Views

Cross-border traders call for massive COVID-19 tests

3 hrs ago | 381 Views

Family faces $5bn money laundering charge

3 hrs ago | 1468 Views

PAZ frets over spiking-throwing cops

3 hrs ago | 478 Views

Kudos to govt for rehabilitating Harare-B/bridge highway

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Gringo's son fits in father's shoes

3 hrs ago | 790 Views

Mverechena dumps Bosso, goes back to Harare

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

World salutes Musona, Mahrez

3 hrs ago | 1658 Views

Blow for FC Platinum

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

UNDP tells Mnangagwa govt to observe human rights

3 hrs ago | 342 Views

Chin'ono appeals to the High Court

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader trial moved to Dec 21

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

National teenage pregnancy rate worrisome

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Pokello tests for HIV publicly

3 hrs ago | 817 Views

What 'crisis' in a low crime Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Cop run over trying to arrest driver

3 hrs ago | 449 Views

Bushiri had five passports

3 hrs ago | 763 Views

John Tallach School closes as 100 students test positive to Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Civil servants start getting bonuses

3 hrs ago | 476 Views

COVID-19 pandemic second wave: Govt speaks

13 hrs ago | 2605 Views

Zimbabwe National Development Strategy by Minister of Finance Hon. Prof Mthuli Ncube

14 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Cabinet Minister 'divides' Zanu PF

16 hrs ago | 5482 Views

Liquid Telecom and Zayo partner to Expand Global Network Coverage

16 hrs ago | 469 Views

Man kills his own mother over tea

18 hrs ago | 2784 Views

Obadiah Moyo trial date set

18 hrs ago | 1101 Views

John Tallach school Covid-19 cases reach 100

18 hrs ago | 2606 Views

Man jailed for bashing wife's boyfriend

18 hrs ago | 1950 Views

Allan Chimbetu reignites Dendera mood on new album

19 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Reviving the rural economy in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2181 Views

De-campaigning Zimbabwe through falsehoods

20 hrs ago | 1026 Views

High Court Chiyangwa blocks from evicting farmers

21 hrs ago | 2812 Views

Safeguard's roller shutter doors keep buildings secure

24 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Zimbabwe slowly going down under the new dispensation

24 hrs ago | 4554 Views

'MDC A #OneMillionCampaign will fight rural voter apathy' - biggest impediment to free elections, MDC sell-outs

24 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Senior police officers in court over US$110 bribe

24 hrs ago | 2140 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days