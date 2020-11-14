Latest News Editor's Choice


Huge, controversial send-off for Ginimbi

by Staff reporter
14 Nov 2020
HUNDREDS of people attended the burial of controversial socialite Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure in Domboshava, on the outskirts of Harare yesterday.

Ginimbi, who was 36 died last Sunday after his Rolls-Royce collided with a Honda Fit while on his way to Domboshava after a night of partying at his Dreams night club in Harare.

He died together with Malawian Limumba Karim, socialite Mitchel "Moana" Amuli and Alichia Adams from Mozambique.

Ginimbi's funeral drew large crowds beginning on Friday where hundreds of people turned up at a funeral parlour in Harare when his relatives collected his body.

In the evening, a music concert was held at his mansion at Nyamande village despite an earlier ban by the police, who cited Covid-19 regulations that limit gatherings to 100 people.

Again scores turned up for the concert headlined by the popular Jah Prayzah.

Some police officers were also part of scores of people, who attended the concert where dancehall chanter Killer T, Winsor, Allana, Ndunge Yut and popular outfit Judgement Yard entertained mourners.

There was hardly any social distancing at the concert and the majority of people were not wearing masks in contravention of Covid-19 regulations.

Police on Friday had banned the concert and publicly warned Ginimbi's family against flouting Covid-19 regulations.

"The Zimbabwe Republic Police implores the organisers of the funeral of the late Genius Kadungure to observe Covid-19 regulations, especially with regard to wearing of face masks, social distancing and the maintenance of law and order between November 13th and 14th," police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi had warned.

"The organisers are reminded that under Covid-19 regulations, funerals are still restricted to not more than 100 people.

"Musical performances or concerts are prohibited. Mourners are, therefore, urged to observe the law for the safety of others and themselves."

The concert, however, awakened the sleepy Nyamande village as it came alive with sounds of different genres reverberating across the sleepy Domboshava.

A host of Ginimbi's rich friends arrived on Friday driving top-of-the-range cars.

Several speakers at the burial yesterday spoke glowingly about Ginimbi.

Chief Chinamhora described him as a unifier, which he said was demonstrated by the number of people that turned up for the funeral.

"On November 2, I wanted to see him but his security denied me entry. I then tried to call him, but his phone was off. He had to later call me and invited me for tea and I had the opportunity to have a tour of the mansion," the traditional leader told mourners.

Ginimbi's ex-wife Zodwa said the funeral showed that Ginimbi was loved.

"I did not realise that Zimbabweans love Genius this much," Zodwa said.

"To me Genius was a good friend.

"I met him in 2009 at the airport and the second time I met him and he was wearing big shirts those days.

"He was driving an S-class.

"Genius was a player and he would make you believe you are the only one.

"Genius was a character, I have never met anyone like him. When he loved, he loved and when he played, he played hard."

She also spoke about his assets that include the mansion and top-of-the-range cars.

"Genius wanted the best of cars," Zodwa said.

"When we started to build the house I never thought he was going to finish, put the tar and later electricity.

"My wish is for Baba (Anderson), Julie, is to make the name of Genius go on, let us make sure what he wanted is achieved. Let the place be maintained to its status.

"If the mansion is to be turned into a museum or hotel let it be for benefit of the Kadungures.

"Let's continue with the spirit of loving."

Ginimbi's father, Anderson, said he was grateful to his son's friends, who assisted with funeral expenses

"Ginimbi was a man of the people. As his father, I appreciated it this past week. I am very grateful to his friends who have stood with us until today," he said.

