Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Govt blames Covid-19 spike on border jumpers

by Staff reporter
14 Nov 2020 at 21:19hrs | Views
The government has blamed the spike in Covid-19 cases in Bulawayo to illegal immigrants as fears of a second wave of the outbreak of the respiratory disease in Zimbabwe grow.

Health and Child Care deputy minister John Mangwiro said Bulawayo has emerged as the epicentre of the virus, which has killed 257 people and left 8 090 infected throughout the country.

Mangwiro said the Matabeleland region had the highest number of people, who use illegal crossing points from South Africa and Botswana, making it difficult to control the spread of the coronavirus.

The border jumpers are mostly cross-border traders, who want to avoid paying duty and smuggle goods into the country for resale.

There are also reports of bodies of people that die of Covid-19 being smuggled into Zimbabwe for burial.

"Bulawayo has always been the epicentre of the disease because it has the highest number of people, who cross the borders and most of them use undesignated entry points," Mangwiro told The Standard.

"As a result, it is difficult to control the spread of the disease if people are not entering through the legal borders where there is strict inspection."

The deputy minister said the government would intensify strict border controls, including intensified police patrols, to stop people from illegally crossing the borders.

Activists in Bulawayo have raised concern over lack of health facilities and equipment to handle Covid-19 patients, which they say could be fuelling recent deaths in the city.

Mangwiro said the government was monitoring the Covid-19 situation in Bulawayo. "If Bulawayo has become the epicentre of the disease, then the government will channel its resources to that area because if it is neglected, the whole country will be affected since there are no local travel restrictions," he said.

"There are other emergency measures that can be put in place to deal with the situation.

"If united Bulawayo hospitals and Thorngroove, which are the established medical facilities for Covid-19, are not enough to cater for the patients, Ekusileni hospital can be upgraded to accommodate more patients."

Mangwiro urged officials at border posts to be vigilant when screening returnees to minimise coronavirus transmission.

"Before leaving any country, the traveller should be tested first and obtain a certificate to gain entry into the destination country," he said.

"International regulations on the pandemic state that a Covid-19 patient cannot be sent to another country without being treated.

"However, if it is a Zimbabwean citizen who is positive, we cannot deport him or her to a foreign nation, but all the necessary precautions to stop the spread of the dis-
ease should be followed."

According to the united Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), 24 046 migrants had returned to Zimbabwe from neighbouring countries as of October 20.

The majority of the returnees used Beitbridge and Plumtree border posts as well as the Robert Gabriel Mugabe International Airport.

Ocha said the number was expected to continue to increase with the re-opening of borders on December 1 and the re-opening of schools and tourism facilities.

The mandatory seven-day quarantine for returning migrants has been scrapped and travellers are now required to produce valid Covid-19 certificates, but there are fears that people that use illegal entry points evade the processes.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Trump promised an elixir for their racial anxiety' said Obama - Thank God and democracy Trump lasted only one term

18 mins ago | 34 Views

'No cheer under Mnangagwa administration 3 years on'

3 hrs ago | 982 Views

Printing money will bury us: Govt

3 hrs ago | 1282 Views

Zimbabwe fake prophet reveals how he used witchcraft to instil fear in followers

3 hrs ago | 1195 Views

'Brutal' police officers trial kicks off

3 hrs ago | 630 Views

Cross-border traders call for massive COVID-19 tests

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

Family faces $5bn money laundering charge

3 hrs ago | 1467 Views

PAZ frets over spiking-throwing cops

3 hrs ago | 477 Views

Kudos to govt for rehabilitating Harare-B/bridge highway

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Gringo's son fits in father's shoes

3 hrs ago | 790 Views

Mverechena dumps Bosso, goes back to Harare

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

World salutes Musona, Mahrez

3 hrs ago | 1655 Views

Blow for FC Platinum

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

UNDP tells Mnangagwa govt to observe human rights

3 hrs ago | 342 Views

Chin'ono appeals to the High Court

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader trial moved to Dec 21

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

National teenage pregnancy rate worrisome

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Pokello tests for HIV publicly

3 hrs ago | 816 Views

What 'crisis' in a low crime Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Cop run over trying to arrest driver

3 hrs ago | 449 Views

Bushiri had five passports

3 hrs ago | 763 Views

John Tallach School closes as 100 students test positive to Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Civil servants start getting bonuses

3 hrs ago | 475 Views

COVID-19 pandemic second wave: Govt speaks

13 hrs ago | 2605 Views

Zimbabwe National Development Strategy by Minister of Finance Hon. Prof Mthuli Ncube

14 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Cabinet Minister 'divides' Zanu PF

16 hrs ago | 5481 Views

Liquid Telecom and Zayo partner to Expand Global Network Coverage

16 hrs ago | 469 Views

Man kills his own mother over tea

18 hrs ago | 2784 Views

Obadiah Moyo trial date set

18 hrs ago | 1101 Views

John Tallach school Covid-19 cases reach 100

18 hrs ago | 2606 Views

Man jailed for bashing wife's boyfriend

18 hrs ago | 1950 Views

Allan Chimbetu reignites Dendera mood on new album

19 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Reviving the rural economy in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2181 Views

De-campaigning Zimbabwe through falsehoods

20 hrs ago | 1026 Views

High Court Chiyangwa blocks from evicting farmers

21 hrs ago | 2812 Views

Safeguard's roller shutter doors keep buildings secure

24 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Zimbabwe slowly going down under the new dispensation

24 hrs ago | 4554 Views

'MDC A #OneMillionCampaign will fight rural voter apathy' - biggest impediment to free elections, MDC sell-outs

24 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Senior police officers in court over US$110 bribe

24 hrs ago | 2140 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days