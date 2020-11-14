Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Warriors seek revenge

by Staff reporter
14 Nov 2020 at 21:21hrs | Views
Warriors coach Zdravko Lugarusic says he will approach tomorrow's clash against Algeria with the same positive intent that served his team so well in the second half of the two teams' first meeting on Thursday.

The Croat admitted the negative approach he employed against the African champions was to blame for his team's 3-1 defeat in Algiers.

In a far cry from their first half performance when the Warriors creaked with caution, they changed to more expansive and attacking football in the second half that caused a lot of problems for the hosts.

speaking to Standardsport after the team's training session at the National sports stadium yesterday, Lugarusic vowed to take the game to the Algerians from the
first whistle.

"We are going to start the way we finished and hopefully we can get a result. We could see that Algeria were not very comfortable being pressed high up the field and we will make sure that they are not comfortable from the start," he said.

But while the team will go for broke, the defensive side is still a worry for right-back Tendai Darikwa.

The Nottingham Forest defender was one of the top performers albeit in a defensive line-up that was strewn with defensive frailties.

He is demanding an improvement.

"First of all, Algeria are a good team. They are the champions of Africa, and before the game we knew it would be a difficult match, but the goals that we conceded were poor and when you concede poor goals against a team with the quality of Algeria it's always going to be difficult," Darikwa said.

Algeria took a 2-0 halftime lead following goals from Baghdad Bounedjah and Sofiane Feghouli before Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez added a third one halfway through the second half.

Zimbabwe got their consolation goal from France-based Tino Kadewere 10 minutes before full time.

The Warriors had done extremely well in the match until the 31st minute when goalkeeper Elvis Chipezeze parried a seemingly easy take from Feghouli on to the path of Bounedjah.

Minutes before the break Divine Lunga allowed Mahrez a chance to turn to his favoured left foot before he sent a lovely cross that picked out Feghouli, who headed home a second for the hosts.

In the second half, Mahrez was allowed to easily dance past a cluster of Warriors bodies before dinking a third over substitute goalkeeper Talbert Shumba.

"I think Monday's game will be difficult again, but we should learn from our mistakes and start better and see how it goes. i think a team of Algeria's calibre if you let them play and pass the ball it will be difficult.

"We sat back too much and it was a very comfortable first half for them. We need to step higher up the pitch. We all need to be better as defenders and avoid silly mistakes and the midfielders should control the game better and upfront we should take chances when they come. it's a team game, so we learn from our mistakes as a team and improve as a team," the Nottingham Forest man said.

Chipezeze is out of the match and has been replaced by FC Platinum goalkeeper Petros Mhari in the squad, although it is likely that Shumba will start ahead of Mhari after his commanding display when he came on in the second half in Algiers.

Lugarusic said there were injury concerns for skipper Knowledge Musona and Jordan Zemura, but he said it's nothing to worry about.

He will be looking to take maximum points and inflict a first defeat on the African champions in 22 matches.

The Zimbabwe team arrived back in the country on Friday night and unlike in the first match they have a couple of days to prepare as a team before the match tomorrow afternoon.

The match will be played in an empty stadium because of Covid-19 regulations.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Trump promised an elixir for their racial anxiety' said Obama - Thank God and democracy Trump lasted only one term

18 mins ago | 34 Views

'No cheer under Mnangagwa administration 3 years on'

3 hrs ago | 982 Views

Printing money will bury us: Govt

3 hrs ago | 1281 Views

Zimbabwe fake prophet reveals how he used witchcraft to instil fear in followers

3 hrs ago | 1195 Views

'Brutal' police officers trial kicks off

3 hrs ago | 630 Views

Cross-border traders call for massive COVID-19 tests

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

Family faces $5bn money laundering charge

3 hrs ago | 1466 Views

PAZ frets over spiking-throwing cops

3 hrs ago | 477 Views

Kudos to govt for rehabilitating Harare-B/bridge highway

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Gringo's son fits in father's shoes

3 hrs ago | 790 Views

Mverechena dumps Bosso, goes back to Harare

3 hrs ago | 333 Views

World salutes Musona, Mahrez

3 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Blow for FC Platinum

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

UNDP tells Mnangagwa govt to observe human rights

3 hrs ago | 342 Views

Chin'ono appeals to the High Court

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader trial moved to Dec 21

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

National teenage pregnancy rate worrisome

3 hrs ago | 155 Views

Pokello tests for HIV publicly

3 hrs ago | 816 Views

What 'crisis' in a low crime Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Cop run over trying to arrest driver

3 hrs ago | 449 Views

Bushiri had five passports

3 hrs ago | 763 Views

John Tallach School closes as 100 students test positive to Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Civil servants start getting bonuses

3 hrs ago | 475 Views

COVID-19 pandemic second wave: Govt speaks

13 hrs ago | 2605 Views

Zimbabwe National Development Strategy by Minister of Finance Hon. Prof Mthuli Ncube

14 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Cabinet Minister 'divides' Zanu PF

16 hrs ago | 5481 Views

Liquid Telecom and Zayo partner to Expand Global Network Coverage

16 hrs ago | 469 Views

Man kills his own mother over tea

18 hrs ago | 2784 Views

Obadiah Moyo trial date set

18 hrs ago | 1101 Views

John Tallach school Covid-19 cases reach 100

18 hrs ago | 2606 Views

Man jailed for bashing wife's boyfriend

18 hrs ago | 1950 Views

Allan Chimbetu reignites Dendera mood on new album

19 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Reviving the rural economy in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2181 Views

De-campaigning Zimbabwe through falsehoods

20 hrs ago | 1026 Views

High Court Chiyangwa blocks from evicting farmers

21 hrs ago | 2812 Views

Safeguard's roller shutter doors keep buildings secure

24 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Zimbabwe slowly going down under the new dispensation

24 hrs ago | 4554 Views

'MDC A #OneMillionCampaign will fight rural voter apathy' - biggest impediment to free elections, MDC sell-outs

24 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Senior police officers in court over US$110 bribe

24 hrs ago | 2140 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days