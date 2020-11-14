Fresh row over student nurses

News / National

by Staff reporter

ACTIVISTS in Matabeleland have once again lambasted the trainee nurses recruitment system following revelations that only two out of the 45 successful applicants for the Mpilo Central Hospital School of Nursing September intake are from Bulawayo.Last year in October, the online recruitment of trainee nurses drew the ire of activists and political parties after four locals out of 24 were chosen from the region, prompting Zapu to stage a sit-in at Mpilo.This list of successful student nurses was compiled by the ministry of Health and Child Care after applicants applied online and were shortlisted for interviews at respective nursing schools across the country."It seems the whole recruitment process is done in secret otherwise it would be interesting to know whether Mashonaland faces the same challenge," said a source.Mpilo Central Hospital acting CEO Solwayo Ngwenya distanced the hospital from the recruitment system.