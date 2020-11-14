Courts grind to a halt

News / National

by Staff reporter

COURT processes at the Beitbridge magistrates courts were stalled and many cases had to be postponed last week after officials from the Zimbabwe Prisons and Correctional Services (ZPCS) failed to transport inmates due to fuel challenges.Court officials revealed that not even a single case was brought to court due to fuel shortages at the ZPCS last Tuesday.ZPCS spokesperson Superintendent Meya Khanyezi could not be reached for comment last week.But court officials indicated that they were not handling any cases due to the fuel crisis.Among the suspects, who were supposed to appear in court for trial were four Beitbridge men, that embarked on a spate of robberies through laying ambushes for motorists and getting away with 320 rand and US$2 020.