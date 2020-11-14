Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Police warn kombi operators

by Staff reporter
14 Nov 2020 at 21:23hrs | Views
POLICE in Bulawayo have threatened to clamp down on commuter omnibuses that are illegally operating despite the government ban on commuter omnibuses in line with Covid-19 restrictions.

Acting Bulawayo provincial police spokesperson Inspector Nomalanga Msebele said commuter omnibuses, commonly known as kombis, were playing "cat-and-mouse" games with the police as they openly defied the directive to suspend operations until government gives them the greenlight.

"They risk being arrested," warned Msebele, adding 127 public service vehicles including buses had since been impounded for violating the restrictions.

She said it was up to the operators to approach the relevant ministries if they have issues with the ban on their operations.

Source - the standard

Most Popular In 7 Days