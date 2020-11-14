Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ginimbi secrets revealed

by Staff reporter
14 Nov 2020 at 21:26hrs | Views
The late Genius "Ginimbi" Kadungure was naughty, cunning and a shrewd businessman who thrived on unconventional means to achieve what he wanted, his relatives and friends have revealed.

Ginimbi, who lived a colourful lifestyle, died after the Rolls Royce Wraith he was driving collided head-on with a honda Fit last Sunday as he raced towards his Domboshava mansion following a night of fun at Dreams Nightlife Club, which he owned.

Multitudes, from all walks of life, gathered to pay their last respects to the late controversial businessman and socialite, who was buried at his Domboshava mansion yesterday.

Speaking at a gathering before his burial, Ginimbi's cousin Wanisayi Mutandwa, popularly known as Mahwindo in showbiz circles, let out on how they both entered into smuggling in his formative years.

"I used to be into smuggling back then (early 2000s) and I used to smuggle Remington Gold cigarettes and when Genius came to live at my flat in harare, he started working for me," said Mahwindo.

"We would send him to the border, but he would spend the money and apologise. "he actually bought a car before me."

It has been hard to track as well as ascertain how and when Ginimbi made his money with unconvincing explanations pointing at his company Piko Trading Group (a conglomerate of gas companies located in various Sadc countries) as the source of his massive wealth. he also owned Dreams Nightlife Club as well as being founder of the Genius Foundation. however, revelations from friends and relatives yesterday proved that Ginimbi was cunning in the way he conducted his business. he basically earned the life he
wanted by hook or by crook.

His sister, Juliet, said Genius grew up naughty, but hardworking.

"He had an anointing of business, I and him are separated by four years, but I saw him grow up since he was a toddler and he would do gardening on his own, so I wanted you to know he had an anointing of hard work," she said.

"He didnt wake up rich, he started small and from humble beginnings where he would come to ask for money from me and would sometimes not repay me, but he had a good heart."

She added that her brother was "a party animal, who loved fun and no matter how his budget was, he would make sure he had fun and he had fun until he died".

Two years ago South Africa-based business tycoon Mutumwa Mawere threatened to take legal action over Ginimbi's alleged refusal to repay a R340 000 debt.

Ginimbi refuted the claims.

Kadungure at some point was arrested on allegations of defrauding Zanu-PF MP for Chegutu West Dexter Nduna representing Badon enterprises and a Kadoma-based miner only identified as Gatawa of R1 581 890.

On numerous occasions, Ginimbi had problems with the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority over unpaid taxes.

Meanwhile, inside a Versace coffin with a Medusa print, the 36-year-old socialite was laid to rest after close to a week of mourning.

Celebrities, businesspeople and artistes he associated with at his prime attended the funeral that was buzzing with activity to the extent that it could have been mistaken for one of his million-dollar bashes.

At the time of his tragic death, Ginimbi was famous for living a life many could only dream of.

From his expensive taste in material accumulation to attracting multitudes at his famed all-white parties, the Domboshava-born and raised man had defied odds by hook or by crook.

The ostentatiously rich 36-year-old's death saw the past week being inundated with countless condolence messages, conflicting obituaries and conspiracy theories about his death as well as source of wealth.

But, the only consensus among all sections of society is that the free-spirited character was influential in many ways.

However, all his businesses have not publicly issued eulogies for their boss in what has raised questions over their legitimacy with speculation pointing at juju, drugs and smuggling as the sources of his money.

easy-going as he was, Ginimbi never shied away from controversy and what had become a glorified life in the fast lane ended tragically under the same circumstances.

Details about what will happen to his vast wealth, including super cars, designer clothes and other belongings, are still sketchy although rumours point at his mansion being turned into a hotel or museum.

Source - the standard

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Trump promised an elixir for their racial anxiety' said Obama - Thank God and democracy Trump lasted only one term

17 mins ago | 34 Views

'No cheer under Mnangagwa administration 3 years on'

3 hrs ago | 979 Views

Printing money will bury us: Govt

3 hrs ago | 1278 Views

Zimbabwe fake prophet reveals how he used witchcraft to instil fear in followers

3 hrs ago | 1191 Views

'Brutal' police officers trial kicks off

3 hrs ago | 629 Views

Cross-border traders call for massive COVID-19 tests

3 hrs ago | 380 Views

Family faces $5bn money laundering charge

3 hrs ago | 1464 Views

PAZ frets over spiking-throwing cops

3 hrs ago | 476 Views

Kudos to govt for rehabilitating Harare-B/bridge highway

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Gringo's son fits in father's shoes

3 hrs ago | 790 Views

Mverechena dumps Bosso, goes back to Harare

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

World salutes Musona, Mahrez

3 hrs ago | 1654 Views

Blow for FC Platinum

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

UNDP tells Mnangagwa govt to observe human rights

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Chin'ono appeals to the High Court

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader trial moved to Dec 21

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

National teenage pregnancy rate worrisome

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Pokello tests for HIV publicly

3 hrs ago | 816 Views

What 'crisis' in a low crime Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Cop run over trying to arrest driver

3 hrs ago | 449 Views

Bushiri had five passports

3 hrs ago | 763 Views

John Tallach School closes as 100 students test positive to Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 213 Views

Civil servants start getting bonuses

3 hrs ago | 475 Views

COVID-19 pandemic second wave: Govt speaks

13 hrs ago | 2605 Views

Zimbabwe National Development Strategy by Minister of Finance Hon. Prof Mthuli Ncube

14 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Cabinet Minister 'divides' Zanu PF

16 hrs ago | 5480 Views

Liquid Telecom and Zayo partner to Expand Global Network Coverage

16 hrs ago | 469 Views

Man kills his own mother over tea

18 hrs ago | 2784 Views

Obadiah Moyo trial date set

18 hrs ago | 1101 Views

John Tallach school Covid-19 cases reach 100

18 hrs ago | 2606 Views

Man jailed for bashing wife's boyfriend

18 hrs ago | 1950 Views

Allan Chimbetu reignites Dendera mood on new album

19 hrs ago | 1457 Views

Reviving the rural economy in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2181 Views

De-campaigning Zimbabwe through falsehoods

20 hrs ago | 1026 Views

High Court Chiyangwa blocks from evicting farmers

21 hrs ago | 2812 Views

Safeguard's roller shutter doors keep buildings secure

24 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Zimbabwe slowly going down under the new dispensation

24 hrs ago | 4554 Views

'MDC A #OneMillionCampaign will fight rural voter apathy' - biggest impediment to free elections, MDC sell-outs

24 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Senior police officers in court over US$110 bribe

24 hrs ago | 2140 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days