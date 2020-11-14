Bushiri, wife flee SA

News / National

by Staff reporter

Self-proclaimed Prophet Shepherd Bushiri and his wife Mary have left South Africa and are currently in Malawi, defying their bail conditions.In a statement on Bushiri's official Facebook and Twitter pages, Bushiri said they left for safety concerns and that despite reporting to police, there had been no protection from the state."There have been clear and evident attempts to have myself, my wife and my family killed and despite our several attempts to report to authorities, there has never been state protection," he said."Our coming to Malawi, hence, is a tactical withdrawal from the Republic of South Africa solely meant to preserve our lives."Earlier this month the couple were released on R200 000 bail, with the magistrate ruling that they were not a flight risk.The couple is facing money laundering charges and accuses the state of dragging its feet for not allowing them to clear their names.Bushiri claimed he and his wife were being persecuted in South Africa.The pair were not allowed to leave the country and were supposed to report to the nearest police station each Friday and Monday.