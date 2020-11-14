15-year-old kills stepfather

News / National

by Staff reporter

A 15-YEAR-OLD Bindura boy allegedly killed his stepfather with an iron bar to protect his mother, who was quarrelling with her now-deceased husband over a love triangle.Mashonaland Central acting police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Fidelis Dhewu confirmed the case."I can confirm a murder case at zvakwana Farm, Bindura, which occurred on Friday," Dhewu said."We have since arrested the suspect, who is a minor."The 37-year-old victim allegedly took $50 meant for airtime from his wife, who is the boy's 38-year-old mother.The man left his homestead intending to buy airtime, but took long to come back and his wife followed him.She found him with another woman at her homestead and an altercation ensued.The wife fled from the alleged girlfriend's homestead after her husband became violent.But he followed her and they started quarrelling, forcing the accused to pick an iron bar, which he used to strike his stepfather on the head.The man sustained a deep cut and died upon admission at a hospital in the town.