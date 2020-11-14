Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mwonzora 'backtracks' on new purge?

by Staff reporter
14 Nov 2020 at 21:35hrs | Views
A letter purportedly signed by disputed MDC-T secretary general Douglass Mwonzora notifying the Minister of Local government, Public Works and National Housing of the recall of 87 MDC Alliance councillors from across the country has triggered new jitters in the party.

Among those purportedly being recalled are City of Mutare Mayor Blessing Tandi and seven other councillors from the city namely Kudakwashe Chisango of Ward 18, Edson Kalulu of Ward 4, Simon  Mapuvire of Ward 5, John Nyamhoka of Ward 17, Monica Mukwada of Ward 13 and Sophia Gwasira of Ward 8.

In Masvingo, the names of Cllrs Tarusenga Vhembo (Ward 3) Godfrey Kurauone (Ward 4), Daniel Mberikunashe (Ward 5) and Tafadzwa Musekiwa (Ward 7) are part of the list.

Other local authorities affected include Chipinge Urban (four councilors), City of Gweru (four councillors), Seke Rural (two councillors), Chegutu Municipality (three councillors), and Zvishavane Urban (three councillors).

When contacted to authenticate the letter, Mwonzora at first sounded hesitant to give a definitive answer, saying he was not sure if the letter was genuine or not even though he had been told that the document bore his signature.

He asked that the letter be sent to him so that he could verify, after which he dismissed the letter as not authentic.

 "You seek to verify the authenticity of a letter which does not have a logo? No, it's not authentic. That's what I can tell you," said Mwonzora, even though TellZim saw a copy of the letter which bears the MDC-T logo and which many sources confirmed as authentic.

One source said the letter was indeed authentic but the Mwonzora camp was deliberately creating convenient ambiguities around it as a way of testing the waters.

"The letter was indeed signed by Mwonzora but he left many gaps including using an old date (30 September) for his own convenience. He is sending a signal that our time is up unless we bow down and worship him. It will not happen," said one affected councillor who requested anonymity.

Mutare Mayor Tandi said he had not seen the letter and no official communication on the issue had reached him.

Cllrs Kurauone and Musekiwa said they saw the letter on social media but no official communication regarding their anticipated recall had reached them.

Source - tellzim

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Trump promised an elixir for their racial anxiety' said Obama - Thank God and democracy Trump lasted only one term

17 mins ago | 34 Views

'No cheer under Mnangagwa administration 3 years on'

3 hrs ago | 978 Views

Printing money will bury us: Govt

3 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Zimbabwe fake prophet reveals how he used witchcraft to instil fear in followers

3 hrs ago | 1191 Views

'Brutal' police officers trial kicks off

3 hrs ago | 629 Views

Cross-border traders call for massive COVID-19 tests

3 hrs ago | 379 Views

Family faces $5bn money laundering charge

3 hrs ago | 1463 Views

PAZ frets over spiking-throwing cops

3 hrs ago | 475 Views

Kudos to govt for rehabilitating Harare-B/bridge highway

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Gringo's son fits in father's shoes

3 hrs ago | 790 Views

Mverechena dumps Bosso, goes back to Harare

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

World salutes Musona, Mahrez

3 hrs ago | 1653 Views

Blow for FC Platinum

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

UNDP tells Mnangagwa govt to observe human rights

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Chin'ono appeals to the High Court

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader trial moved to Dec 21

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

National teenage pregnancy rate worrisome

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Pokello tests for HIV publicly

3 hrs ago | 816 Views

What 'crisis' in a low crime Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Cop run over trying to arrest driver

3 hrs ago | 449 Views

Bushiri had five passports

3 hrs ago | 760 Views

John Tallach School closes as 100 students test positive to Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Civil servants start getting bonuses

3 hrs ago | 474 Views

COVID-19 pandemic second wave: Govt speaks

13 hrs ago | 2605 Views

Zimbabwe National Development Strategy by Minister of Finance Hon. Prof Mthuli Ncube

14 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Cabinet Minister 'divides' Zanu PF

16 hrs ago | 5480 Views

Liquid Telecom and Zayo partner to Expand Global Network Coverage

16 hrs ago | 469 Views

Man kills his own mother over tea

18 hrs ago | 2784 Views

Obadiah Moyo trial date set

18 hrs ago | 1101 Views

John Tallach school Covid-19 cases reach 100

18 hrs ago | 2606 Views

Man jailed for bashing wife's boyfriend

18 hrs ago | 1950 Views

Allan Chimbetu reignites Dendera mood on new album

19 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Reviving the rural economy in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2181 Views

De-campaigning Zimbabwe through falsehoods

20 hrs ago | 1026 Views

High Court Chiyangwa blocks from evicting farmers

21 hrs ago | 2812 Views

Safeguard's roller shutter doors keep buildings secure

24 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Zimbabwe slowly going down under the new dispensation

24 hrs ago | 4554 Views

'MDC A #OneMillionCampaign will fight rural voter apathy' - biggest impediment to free elections, MDC sell-outs

24 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Senior police officers in court over US$110 bribe

24 hrs ago | 2140 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days