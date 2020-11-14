Mwonzora 'backtracks' on new purge?

News / National

by Staff reporter

A letter purportedly signed by disputed MDC-T secretary general Douglass Mwonzora notifying the Minister of Local government, Public Works and National Housing of the recall of 87 MDC Alliance councillors from across the country has triggered new jitters in the party.Among those purportedly being recalled are City of Mutare Mayor Blessing Tandi and seven other councillors from the city namely Kudakwashe Chisango of Ward 18, Edson Kalulu of Ward 4, Simon Mapuvire of Ward 5, John Nyamhoka of Ward 17, Monica Mukwada of Ward 13 and Sophia Gwasira of Ward 8.In Masvingo, the names of Cllrs Tarusenga Vhembo (Ward 3) Godfrey Kurauone (Ward 4), Daniel Mberikunashe (Ward 5) and Tafadzwa Musekiwa (Ward 7) are part of the list.Other local authorities affected include Chipinge Urban (four councilors), City of Gweru (four councillors), Seke Rural (two councillors), Chegutu Municipality (three councillors), and Zvishavane Urban (three councillors).When contacted to authenticate the letter, Mwonzora at first sounded hesitant to give a definitive answer, saying he was not sure if the letter was genuine or not even though he had been told that the document bore his signature.He asked that the letter be sent to him so that he could verify, after which he dismissed the letter as not authentic."You seek to verify the authenticity of a letter which does not have a logo? No, it's not authentic. That's what I can tell you," said Mwonzora, even though TellZim saw a copy of the letter which bears the MDC-T logo and which many sources confirmed as authentic.One source said the letter was indeed authentic but the Mwonzora camp was deliberately creating convenient ambiguities around it as a way of testing the waters."The letter was indeed signed by Mwonzora but he left many gaps including using an old date (30 September) for his own convenience. He is sending a signal that our time is up unless we bow down and worship him. It will not happen," said one affected councillor who requested anonymity.Mutare Mayor Tandi said he had not seen the letter and no official communication on the issue had reached him.Cllrs Kurauone and Musekiwa said they saw the letter on social media but no official communication regarding their anticipated recall had reached them.