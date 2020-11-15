Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

No bonuses for absconding teachers

by Staff reporter
15 Nov 2020 at 06:16hrs | Views
THE Government have warned that teachers who did not report for duty will not get bonuses for this year as it starts implementing a no-work no-pay principle.

Government will this week start paying civil servants' salaries and bonuses. Public Service and Social Welfare Minister Professor Paul Mavima told Sunday News last night said if teachers do not report for duty, Government will not pay them bonuses as well as their salaries.

The Ministry of Primary and Secondary Education last week Friday submitted names of teachers who absconded work to the Public Service Commission.

"If teachers don't work then they will not get bonus. Those who will report to work will get bonuses. Government will start paying bonuses this month while some will get their bonuses next month. We are going to make sure that all civil servants get bonuses before Christmas," he said.

Source - sundaynews

