Khupe 'expels' Bhebhe

News / National

by Staff reporter

THE MDC-T says it has expelled its firebrand national organiser Abednico Bhebhe for grossly violating the party's constitution.The party's National Council also resolved that only acting president Thokozani Khupe, Douglas Mwonzora (secretary general), Morgen Komichi (national chairperson) and Elias Mudzuri will contest for the position of president at the extra-ordinary congress in December.The position taken against Bhebhe comes days after he trounced all four candidates when he secured Bulawayo provincial nomination.He got 170 nominations, Khupe 35, Mwonzora 7 with both Komichi and Mudzuri getting zero nominations."The National Council therefore unanimously resolves to expel Mr. A Bhebhe from the party in terms of Section 5.10 and 5.11 of the constitution for grossly violating the constitution of the party by supporting other political party other than the MDCT," said acting party spokesperson Tapiwa Mashakada."To that end, he is formally disqualified to take part in any process of the party."Nominate T. Khupe, M Komichi, E. Mudzuri and D. Mwonzora to contest the position of the president of the party."Mashakada said the congress will be held between 13th and 20th of December on a venue to be advised.The politician is acting party national spokesperson following the arrest of Khalipani Phugeni who is facing rape allegations.Bhebhe, who is 2014 bona fide organising secretary, said he will not comment until he got official communication from the party."So far everything is going according to plan and I have not yet received that statement or official communication from the said National Council resolution," Bhebhe told NewZimbabwe.com.Since the Thokozani Khupe led faction won the legitimacy battle to lead the fractured opposition, Bhebhe has always been questioning how things have been run within the party, putting him at loggerheads with his colleagues.Bhebhe once openly challenged the police who had camped at Morgan Tsvangirai House to stay away from the opposition's internal politics.This was after a group of disgruntled youths occupied the party's headquarters calling for unity and dialogue among party leaders.He later submitted an affidavit supporting two disillusioned party activists who had approached the High Court challenging top party executives for hiding critical information regarding the congress.Bhebhe also accused Khupe and company of receiving from the government under the Political Finances Act, $7 million which he said they wiped out outside the party mandate and framework.He went on to say that Khupe has failed to adhere to the 30 March Supreme Court judgment which nullified the appointment of Nelson Chamisa as MDC leader and ordered the party to hold an extraordinary congress, using the 2014 structures.Bhebhe said both Khupe and Komichi were disregarding the MDC-T constitution, abusing the National Standing Committee to pass dubious decisions such as firing elected officials and members of the 2014 party structures without due process.Earlier on, the party's national council had resolved that Bhebhe must appear before a disciplinary committee which he snubbed insisting he was not going to appear before a "kangaroo court".