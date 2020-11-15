Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Khupe 'expels' Bhebhe

by Staff reporter
15 Nov 2020 at 06:18hrs | Views
THE MDC-T says it has expelled its firebrand national organiser Abednico Bhebhe for grossly violating the party's constitution.

The party's National Council also resolved that only acting president Thokozani Khupe, Douglas Mwonzora (secretary general), Morgen Komichi (national chairperson) and Elias Mudzuri will contest for the position of president at the extra-ordinary congress in December.

The position taken against Bhebhe comes days after he trounced all four candidates when he secured Bulawayo provincial nomination.

He got 170 nominations, Khupe 35, Mwonzora 7 with both Komichi and Mudzuri getting zero nominations.

"The National Council therefore unanimously resolves to expel Mr. A Bhebhe from the party in terms of Section 5.10 and 5.11 of the constitution for grossly violating the constitution of the party by supporting other political party other than the MDCT," said acting party spokesperson Tapiwa Mashakada.

"To that end, he is formally disqualified to take part in any process of the party.

"Nominate T. Khupe, M Komichi, E. Mudzuri and D. Mwonzora to contest the position of the president of the party."

Mashakada said the congress will be held between 13th and 20th of December on a venue to be advised.

The politician is acting party national spokesperson following the arrest of Khalipani Phugeni who is facing rape allegations.

Bhebhe, who is 2014 bona fide organising secretary, said he will not comment until he got official communication from the party.

"So far everything is going according to plan and I have not yet received that statement or official communication from the said National Council resolution," Bhebhe told NewZimbabwe.com.

Since the Thokozani Khupe led faction won the legitimacy battle to lead the fractured opposition, Bhebhe has always been questioning how things have been run within the party, putting him at loggerheads with his colleagues.

Bhebhe once openly challenged the police who had camped at Morgan Tsvangirai House to stay away from the opposition's internal politics.

This was after a group of disgruntled youths occupied the party's headquarters calling for unity and dialogue among party leaders.

He later submitted an affidavit supporting two disillusioned party activists who had approached the High Court challenging top party executives for hiding critical information regarding the congress.

Bhebhe also accused Khupe and company of receiving from the government under the Political Finances Act, $7 million which he said they wiped out outside the party mandate and framework.

He went on to say that Khupe has failed to adhere to the 30 March Supreme Court judgment which nullified the appointment of Nelson Chamisa as MDC leader and ordered the party to hold an extraordinary congress, using the 2014 structures.

Bhebhe said both Khupe and Komichi were disregarding the MDC-T constitution, abusing the National Standing Committee to pass dubious decisions such as firing elected officials and members of the 2014 party structures without due process.

Earlier on, the party's national council had resolved that Bhebhe must appear before a disciplinary committee which he snubbed insisting he was not going to appear before a "kangaroo court".

Source - newzimbabwe

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Trump promised an elixir for their racial anxiety' said Obama - Thank God and democracy Trump lasted only one term

17 mins ago | 34 Views

'No cheer under Mnangagwa administration 3 years on'

3 hrs ago | 977 Views

Printing money will bury us: Govt

3 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Zimbabwe fake prophet reveals how he used witchcraft to instil fear in followers

3 hrs ago | 1190 Views

'Brutal' police officers trial kicks off

3 hrs ago | 629 Views

Cross-border traders call for massive COVID-19 tests

3 hrs ago | 378 Views

Family faces $5bn money laundering charge

3 hrs ago | 1462 Views

PAZ frets over spiking-throwing cops

3 hrs ago | 474 Views

Kudos to govt for rehabilitating Harare-B/bridge highway

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Gringo's son fits in father's shoes

3 hrs ago | 790 Views

Mverechena dumps Bosso, goes back to Harare

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

World salutes Musona, Mahrez

3 hrs ago | 1650 Views

Blow for FC Platinum

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

UNDP tells Mnangagwa govt to observe human rights

3 hrs ago | 341 Views

Chin'ono appeals to the High Court

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader trial moved to Dec 21

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

National teenage pregnancy rate worrisome

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Pokello tests for HIV publicly

3 hrs ago | 814 Views

What 'crisis' in a low crime Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Cop run over trying to arrest driver

3 hrs ago | 449 Views

Bushiri had five passports

3 hrs ago | 760 Views

John Tallach School closes as 100 students test positive to Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Civil servants start getting bonuses

3 hrs ago | 473 Views

COVID-19 pandemic second wave: Govt speaks

13 hrs ago | 2605 Views

Zimbabwe National Development Strategy by Minister of Finance Hon. Prof Mthuli Ncube

14 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Cabinet Minister 'divides' Zanu PF

16 hrs ago | 5480 Views

Liquid Telecom and Zayo partner to Expand Global Network Coverage

16 hrs ago | 469 Views

Man kills his own mother over tea

18 hrs ago | 2784 Views

Obadiah Moyo trial date set

18 hrs ago | 1101 Views

John Tallach school Covid-19 cases reach 100

18 hrs ago | 2606 Views

Man jailed for bashing wife's boyfriend

18 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Allan Chimbetu reignites Dendera mood on new album

19 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Reviving the rural economy in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2181 Views

De-campaigning Zimbabwe through falsehoods

20 hrs ago | 1026 Views

High Court Chiyangwa blocks from evicting farmers

21 hrs ago | 2812 Views

Safeguard's roller shutter doors keep buildings secure

24 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Zimbabwe slowly going down under the new dispensation

24 hrs ago | 4554 Views

'MDC A #OneMillionCampaign will fight rural voter apathy' - biggest impediment to free elections, MDC sell-outs

24 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Senior police officers in court over US$110 bribe

24 hrs ago | 2139 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days