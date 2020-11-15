Chinotimba pulls out of DCC elections

News / National

by Staff Reporter

Mazowe ward 34 councillor Edwin Chinotimba has pulled out of Mazowe District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections where he was contesting for Science and Technology post.Chinotimba announced his withdrawal on Zanu Pf mashonaland Central social media groups."My name is Councillor Edwin Chinotimba. Good evening to you fellow and dear Cdes of Mashonaland Central Province. First I would like to apologise on what I am about to announce. I have taken a decision to withdraw my candidature from the DCC where i was campaigning for the post of Science and Technology.I would like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who supported me during my campaign trail. May the good Lord abundantly bless you.I value your support and want to assure you we will always be there and working together for the good of the Party, iwe neni tine basa. Vote Zanu Pf. 😭😭, "reads Chinotimba's message.Although social media had it that Chinotimba had been victimized by Zanu pf provincial chairperson Kazembe Kazembe's camp who threatened to abduct him for supporting Tafadzwa Musarara who is contesting for Mazowe DCC chairman post, he denied the allegations."I am nolonger interested in the elections as l now want to venture into agriculture l was not intimidated as alleged," Chinotimba said.Meanwhile, chaos is rife in Mazowe as the DCC meeting scheduled for Mvurwi failed to kick off yesterday with contesting members fighting each other in the race.