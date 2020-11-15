Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chinotimba pulls out of DCC elections

by Staff Reporter
15 Nov 2020 at 08:05hrs | Views
Mazowe ward 34 councillor Edwin Chinotimba has pulled out of Mazowe District Coordinating Committee (DCC) elections where he was contesting for Science and Technology post.

Chinotimba announced his withdrawal on Zanu Pf mashonaland Central social media groups.

"My name is Councillor Edwin Chinotimba. Good evening to you fellow and dear Cdes of Mashonaland Central Province. First I would like to apologise on what I am about to announce. I have taken a decision to withdraw my candidature from the DCC where i was campaigning for the post of Science and Technology.

I would like to take this opportunity to express my heartfelt gratitude to all those who supported me during my campaign trail. May the good Lord abundantly bless you.

I value your support and want to assure you we will always be there and working together for the good of the Party, iwe neni tine basa. Vote Zanu Pf. 😭😭, "reads Chinotimba's message.

Although social media had it that Chinotimba had been victimized by Zanu pf provincial chairperson Kazembe Kazembe's camp who threatened to abduct him for supporting Tafadzwa Musarara who is contesting for Mazowe DCC chairman post, he denied the allegations.

"I am nolonger interested in the elections as l now want to venture into agriculture l was not intimidated as alleged," Chinotimba said.

Meanwhile, chaos is rife in Mazowe as the DCC meeting scheduled for Mvurwi failed to kick off yesterday with contesting members fighting each other in the race.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Trump promised an elixir for their racial anxiety' said Obama - Thank God and democracy Trump lasted only one term

17 mins ago | 34 Views

'No cheer under Mnangagwa administration 3 years on'

3 hrs ago | 976 Views

Printing money will bury us: Govt

3 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Zimbabwe fake prophet reveals how he used witchcraft to instil fear in followers

3 hrs ago | 1190 Views

'Brutal' police officers trial kicks off

3 hrs ago | 629 Views

Cross-border traders call for massive COVID-19 tests

3 hrs ago | 378 Views

Family faces $5bn money laundering charge

3 hrs ago | 1462 Views

PAZ frets over spiking-throwing cops

3 hrs ago | 474 Views

Kudos to govt for rehabilitating Harare-B/bridge highway

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Gringo's son fits in father's shoes

3 hrs ago | 790 Views

Mverechena dumps Bosso, goes back to Harare

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

World salutes Musona, Mahrez

3 hrs ago | 1648 Views

Blow for FC Platinum

3 hrs ago | 216 Views

UNDP tells Mnangagwa govt to observe human rights

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

Chin'ono appeals to the High Court

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader trial moved to Dec 21

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

National teenage pregnancy rate worrisome

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Pokello tests for HIV publicly

3 hrs ago | 812 Views

What 'crisis' in a low crime Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Cop run over trying to arrest driver

3 hrs ago | 449 Views

Bushiri had five passports

3 hrs ago | 758 Views

John Tallach School closes as 100 students test positive to Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Civil servants start getting bonuses

3 hrs ago | 473 Views

COVID-19 pandemic second wave: Govt speaks

13 hrs ago | 2605 Views

Zimbabwe National Development Strategy by Minister of Finance Hon. Prof Mthuli Ncube

14 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Cabinet Minister 'divides' Zanu PF

16 hrs ago | 5480 Views

Liquid Telecom and Zayo partner to Expand Global Network Coverage

16 hrs ago | 469 Views

Man kills his own mother over tea

18 hrs ago | 2784 Views

Obadiah Moyo trial date set

18 hrs ago | 1101 Views

John Tallach school Covid-19 cases reach 100

18 hrs ago | 2606 Views

Man jailed for bashing wife's boyfriend

18 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Allan Chimbetu reignites Dendera mood on new album

19 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Reviving the rural economy in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2181 Views

De-campaigning Zimbabwe through falsehoods

20 hrs ago | 1026 Views

High Court Chiyangwa blocks from evicting farmers

21 hrs ago | 2812 Views

Safeguard's roller shutter doors keep buildings secure

24 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Zimbabwe slowly going down under the new dispensation

24 hrs ago | 4554 Views

'MDC A #OneMillionCampaign will fight rural voter apathy' - biggest impediment to free elections, MDC sell-outs

24 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Senior police officers in court over US$110 bribe

24 hrs ago | 2139 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days