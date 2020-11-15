Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Ginimbi in another 'bizarre' accident

by Staff reporter
15 Nov 2020
THE late socialite Genius Kadungure aka Boss Ginimbi's hearse was involved in yet another accident on Friday afternoon as his body was being carried home from a funeral parlour, his father told mourners at his burial yesterday.

The late 36-year-old socialite was buried at his Domboshava mansion at a ceremony graced by notable figures who included Arts and Sports deputy minister Tino Machakaire, Zanu-PF legislator for Goromonzi East Energy Mutodi, Norton MP Temba Mliswa and socialite Passion Java, among others.

Delivering a graveside speech before the burial of his son, Anderson Kadungure said mysterious events had happened on their way from a funeral parlour in the capital to their rural home on Friday.

"The hearse that was carrying his (Genius) remains was involved in an accident while we were coming from the parlour to here.

"The hearse was hit from behind by a commuter omnibus. Luckily, Doves had provided three hearses, so we had to place the coffin into another hearse," Anderson said.

His father said the events that happened on the way were difficult to understand.

"As if that was not enough, it rained cats and dogs after the accident. It rained until we arrived home," he added.

With Ginimbi's death mystery deepening by each day, a car also rammed into his home precast wall yesterday.

Sources said an unidentified driver hit a pedestrian and tried to drive away, but rammed into the wall. This was also after one of his top of the range cars, a Ferrari, which was being driven by his close friend, only identified as Rimo, developed a mechanical fault while in the central business district, raising fears it could have caught fire.

Speaking at the burial, Genius' sister, Juliet, described her late brother as a born hustler. She said her brother seized every opportunity at his disposal to make money, by hook or crook.

"He was born with a special anointing. He literally sold everything to make money. I still remember when he sold our father's bags of maize. At times he made some car toys from wires for sale.

"At the family garden, he demanded to have his own farming space as he wanted to make his own profit," Juliet said.

Juliet told mourners his brother was streetwise.

"In school, the only subject that he passed was agriculture, but in real life he was very creative. He was a good negotiator. He was that guy who could sell you water at the well," she said.

Ginimbi, who had a sense of beauty, was also described as a party animal. "He loved fine things in life and I am happy that he also took care of us; his family during his life time.

"Some of his critics peddled falsehoods, saying he was neglecting the family, but the truth is that we were all taken care of," Juliet said.

At the burial in Domboshava, thousands of his followers thronged the little Chinamhora village to pay their last respects to the flamboyant socialite who was interred in the grounds of his opulent mansion.

Source - dailynews

