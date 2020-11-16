Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

New highway towns on the way

by Staff reporter
16 Nov 2020 at 05:40hrs | Views
New towns are being planned along major road and rail corridors to spread development from major metropolitan areas, while haphazard and illegal urban centres will be cleaned up.

Addressing a stakeholders seminar organised by Zimbabwe Builders and Contractors Association in Harare on Friday, National Housing and Social Amenities Minister Daniel Garwe said the proposed development corridors were critical to President Mnangagwa's Vision 2030 of attaining an upper-middle income economy.

Minister Garwe spoke of Melfort on the Harare-Mutare main highway and Figtree which is 40km from Bulawayo.

For both, there are developers eager to start and they have been told to come up with a master plan. Minister Garwe said every road that leads either from Harare or Bulawayo must have a development corridor, but this development must be done in a modern and sustainable way.

"Melfort has so much potential to become a city, but before that it must be a town," he said.

"Right now we have got some investors that are on the ground to develop the master plan for Melfort, again these are some of the opportunities. These are investors who want to develop Melfort, so you guys gear up yourselves for that development.

"We have got Figtree is 40km from Bulawayo and can be developed to become a dormitory town of Bulawayo."

Domboshava, in Goromonzi West, will be included in the ongoing process to sort out large unplanned development. Minister Garwe said Domboshava had developed into a huge, unplanned settlement because of unscrupulous village heads who were parcelling out land.

"It has to be regularised," he said.

In terms of housing at mines that were abandoned when ore bodies ran out or when production costs exceeded the price of minerals such as Kamativi in Matabeleland North and Mhangura in Mashonaland West, Minister Garwe said they will be addressed.

"Those areas qualify to be upgraded to be proper settlements to make sure that we provide proper social amenities which are roads, water, and sewer," he said.

"We need also to re-ignite economic activities in those areas."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Trump promised an elixir for their racial anxiety' said Obama - Thank God and democracy Trump lasted only one term

33 mins ago | 67 Views

'No cheer under Mnangagwa administration 3 years on'

3 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Printing money will bury us: Govt

3 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Zimbabwe fake prophet reveals how he used witchcraft to instil fear in followers

3 hrs ago | 1308 Views

'Brutal' police officers trial kicks off

3 hrs ago | 701 Views

Cross-border traders call for massive COVID-19 tests

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

Family faces $5bn money laundering charge

3 hrs ago | 1614 Views

PAZ frets over spiking-throwing cops

3 hrs ago | 525 Views

Kudos to govt for rehabilitating Harare-B/bridge highway

3 hrs ago | 356 Views

Gringo's son fits in father's shoes

3 hrs ago | 848 Views

Mverechena dumps Bosso, goes back to Harare

3 hrs ago | 369 Views

World salutes Musona, Mahrez

3 hrs ago | 1829 Views

Blow for FC Platinum

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

UNDP tells Mnangagwa govt to observe human rights

3 hrs ago | 367 Views

Chin'ono appeals to the High Court

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader trial moved to Dec 21

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

National teenage pregnancy rate worrisome

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Pokello tests for HIV publicly

3 hrs ago | 892 Views

What 'crisis' in a low crime Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Cop run over trying to arrest driver

3 hrs ago | 487 Views

Bushiri had five passports

3 hrs ago | 835 Views

John Tallach School closes as 100 students test positive to Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 234 Views

Civil servants start getting bonuses

4 hrs ago | 512 Views

COVID-19 pandemic second wave: Govt speaks

13 hrs ago | 2629 Views

Zimbabwe National Development Strategy by Minister of Finance Hon. Prof Mthuli Ncube

14 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Cabinet Minister 'divides' Zanu PF

16 hrs ago | 5559 Views

Liquid Telecom and Zayo partner to Expand Global Network Coverage

17 hrs ago | 472 Views

Man kills his own mother over tea

18 hrs ago | 2802 Views

Obadiah Moyo trial date set

18 hrs ago | 1109 Views

John Tallach school Covid-19 cases reach 100

18 hrs ago | 2618 Views

Man jailed for bashing wife's boyfriend

19 hrs ago | 1960 Views

Allan Chimbetu reignites Dendera mood on new album

19 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Reviving the rural economy in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2186 Views

De-campaigning Zimbabwe through falsehoods

21 hrs ago | 1033 Views

High Court Chiyangwa blocks from evicting farmers

21 hrs ago | 2839 Views

Safeguard's roller shutter doors keep buildings secure

24 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Zimbabwe slowly going down under the new dispensation

24 hrs ago | 4564 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days