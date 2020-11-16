Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Mnangagwa wants everyone to expose corruption

by Staff reporter
16 Nov 2020 at 05:43hrs | Views
The Zanu-PF leadership must help Government to closely monitor local authorities using devolution funds and expose corruption as well as poor service delivery, President Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing the Mashonaland East Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting at Marondera High School on Saturday, the President said there was an ongoing probe to deal with corrupt councils nationwide.

"There is corruption especially in urban councils and there is an ongoing probe which is dealing with rot in councils," he said.

"In Harare, we have arrested 26 councillors and we have a list of council officials that is still under investigation. So the party leadership must make sure they expose that corruption and poor service delivery. The party must actively participate, monitor and evaluate the performance of local authorities and implementation of projects."

President Mnangagwa urged the party's leadership to actively participate in devolution.

"We must deliver on the people's will by implementing projects which impact on the lives of our people. The Second Republic gives emphasis on prioritising the completion of projects," he said.

A number of projects including road construction, rehabilitation and construction of schools, health facilities and provision of clean water, are being undertaken across the country as President Mnangagwa's Government priorities tangible development to uplift the lives of people with communities choosing what must be given priority.

On Saturday, President Mnangagwa commended the manner in which devolution funds were being disbursed to transform infrastructure in communities.

"These funds have seen the construction of schools, clinics and improved service delivery in some councils. The funds have been used for council equipment procurement like tippers and borehole drilling machines," he said.

Senate President Mabel Chinomona was also critical of corruption in councils and said some local authorities, especially rural district councils, were misusing devolution funds.

"Please closely monitor Mutoko Rural District Council where they sold stands and pocketed the money for their personal use. It's taking so long to resolve the issue," she said.

A team of experts has been assembled to assess the manpower deficiencies in all councils amid revelations that service delivery has fallen way behind the demands of residents.

In Harare, former mayor Herbert Gomba, town clerk Hosiah Chisango, housing director Addmore Nhekairo, former housing director Mathew Marara, head of planning Priscilla Charumbira and other officials, were recently arrested on corruption allegations involving land scams.

In Marondera, the former town clerk Josiah Musuwo and the town's director of works Christopher Chineka were arrested for illegally parcelling out stands to residents without Government approval.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Trump promised an elixir for their racial anxiety' said Obama - Thank God and democracy Trump lasted only one term

33 mins ago | 67 Views

'No cheer under Mnangagwa administration 3 years on'

3 hrs ago | 1134 Views

Printing money will bury us: Govt

3 hrs ago | 1395 Views

Zimbabwe fake prophet reveals how he used witchcraft to instil fear in followers

3 hrs ago | 1307 Views

'Brutal' police officers trial kicks off

3 hrs ago | 700 Views

Cross-border traders call for massive COVID-19 tests

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

Family faces $5bn money laundering charge

3 hrs ago | 1614 Views

PAZ frets over spiking-throwing cops

3 hrs ago | 525 Views

Kudos to govt for rehabilitating Harare-B/bridge highway

3 hrs ago | 356 Views

Gringo's son fits in father's shoes

3 hrs ago | 848 Views

Mverechena dumps Bosso, goes back to Harare

3 hrs ago | 369 Views

World salutes Musona, Mahrez

3 hrs ago | 1828 Views

Blow for FC Platinum

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

UNDP tells Mnangagwa govt to observe human rights

3 hrs ago | 367 Views

Chin'ono appeals to the High Court

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader trial moved to Dec 21

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

National teenage pregnancy rate worrisome

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Pokello tests for HIV publicly

3 hrs ago | 892 Views

What 'crisis' in a low crime Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Cop run over trying to arrest driver

3 hrs ago | 487 Views

Bushiri had five passports

3 hrs ago | 835 Views

John Tallach School closes as 100 students test positive to Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 234 Views

Civil servants start getting bonuses

4 hrs ago | 512 Views

COVID-19 pandemic second wave: Govt speaks

13 hrs ago | 2629 Views

Zimbabwe National Development Strategy by Minister of Finance Hon. Prof Mthuli Ncube

14 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Cabinet Minister 'divides' Zanu PF

16 hrs ago | 5559 Views

Liquid Telecom and Zayo partner to Expand Global Network Coverage

17 hrs ago | 472 Views

Man kills his own mother over tea

18 hrs ago | 2802 Views

Obadiah Moyo trial date set

18 hrs ago | 1109 Views

John Tallach school Covid-19 cases reach 100

18 hrs ago | 2618 Views

Man jailed for bashing wife's boyfriend

19 hrs ago | 1960 Views

Allan Chimbetu reignites Dendera mood on new album

19 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Reviving the rural economy in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2186 Views

De-campaigning Zimbabwe through falsehoods

21 hrs ago | 1033 Views

High Court Chiyangwa blocks from evicting farmers

21 hrs ago | 2839 Views

Safeguard's roller shutter doors keep buildings secure

24 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Zimbabwe slowly going down under the new dispensation

24 hrs ago | 4564 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days