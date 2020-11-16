Mnangagwa wants everyone to expose corruption

News / National

by Staff reporter

The Zanu-PF leadership must help Government to closely monitor local authorities using devolution funds and expose corruption as well as poor service delivery, President Mnangagwa has said.Addressing the Mashonaland East Provincial Coordinating Committee (PCC) meeting at Marondera High School on Saturday, the President said there was an ongoing probe to deal with corrupt councils nationwide."There is corruption especially in urban councils and there is an ongoing probe which is dealing with rot in councils," he said."In Harare, we have arrested 26 councillors and we have a list of council officials that is still under investigation. So the party leadership must make sure they expose that corruption and poor service delivery. The party must actively participate, monitor and evaluate the performance of local authorities and implementation of projects."President Mnangagwa urged the party's leadership to actively participate in devolution."We must deliver on the people's will by implementing projects which impact on the lives of our people. The Second Republic gives emphasis on prioritising the completion of projects," he said.A number of projects including road construction, rehabilitation and construction of schools, health facilities and provision of clean water, are being undertaken across the country as President Mnangagwa's Government priorities tangible development to uplift the lives of people with communities choosing what must be given priority.On Saturday, President Mnangagwa commended the manner in which devolution funds were being disbursed to transform infrastructure in communities."These funds have seen the construction of schools, clinics and improved service delivery in some councils. The funds have been used for council equipment procurement like tippers and borehole drilling machines," he said.Senate President Mabel Chinomona was also critical of corruption in councils and said some local authorities, especially rural district councils, were misusing devolution funds."Please closely monitor Mutoko Rural District Council where they sold stands and pocketed the money for their personal use. It's taking so long to resolve the issue," she said.A team of experts has been assembled to assess the manpower deficiencies in all councils amid revelations that service delivery has fallen way behind the demands of residents.In Harare, former mayor Herbert Gomba, town clerk Hosiah Chisango, housing director Addmore Nhekairo, former housing director Mathew Marara, head of planning Priscilla Charumbira and other officials, were recently arrested on corruption allegations involving land scams.In Marondera, the former town clerk Josiah Musuwo and the town's director of works Christopher Chineka were arrested for illegally parcelling out stands to residents without Government approval.