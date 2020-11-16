Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga assesses situation before reopening borders

by Staff reporter
16 Nov 2020 at 05:44hrs | Views
GOVERNMENT is monitoring the situation on the ground before reopening of the country's borders for human traffic in two weeks as saving lives remains top of its agenda in view of Covid-19 threats, Vice-President Dr Constantino Chiwenga has said.

Government set December 1 for the reopening of the country's borders for members of the public travelling in private cars and pedestrians.

The country's borders were closed at the end of March for human traffic as Government implemented measures to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The borders remained opened for cargo as Government balanced between saving lives and running the economy. While the country is working towards opening borders, Matabeleland region has started recording a rise in Covid-19 cases, some of them imported.

South Africa is also recording a rise in Covid-19 cases and authorities have warned of a second wave of infections.

Developments in South Africa usually have a huge bearing on the situation in Zimbabwe especially noting that most of the country's initial Covid-19 cases were imported from across the Limpopo.

In the past week, the country recorded 53 Covid-19 cases that were imported from South Africa.

Globally Covid-19 cases are on the increase with America and some European countries already grappling with the second wave of the Covid-19 infections.

European countries such as Britain and France have again imposed national lockdowns to contain the second wave of Covid-19 infections. With rising Covid-19 cases locally, Bulawayo is likely to go into another lockdown as authorities are assessing the pandemic's hotspot areas before coming up with a decision.

In view of the threat posed by the second wave of infections and planned reopening of borders, Dr Chiwenga, who is also the Minister of Health and Child Care said Government was monitoring the Covid-19 situation.

He was responding to questions from journalists in Bulawayo on Friday during the launch of Covid-19 cycling campaign in Makokoba suburb. He was asked if it will be safe to reopen borders in view of rising Covid-19 cases.

He said President Mnangagwa, guided by experts will make a pronouncement to ensure public health is prioritised when borders reopen.

"We will be monitoring and we will be looking at the issue (rising Covid-19). One thing that you must be aware of is that even when we locked down and closed the borders, we never closed them for commerce. There was transportation but it was only for economies to run. We will be looking at that (opening of borders) very carefully and the public would be advised.

"His Excellency, as he is in charge, after having been given the correct briefings, will be taking appropriate measures as is necessary to save lives of people of Zimbabwe," said Dr Chiwenga.

The Vice-President warned of a possibility of a second wave of Covid-19 infections in the country as most citizens are no longer adhering to prevention and mitigation measures.

He said ignorance, denial and wishful thinking could be the downfall for some citizens.

Government is set to announce how borders will operate but Cabinet last Tuesday outlined Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) to guide those travelling using the Beitbridge Border Post using repatriation buses.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said buses repatriating Zimbabweans from South Africa should present Covid-19 clearance certificates obtained within 48 hours before travelling.

"All bus operators involved in the repatriation of Zimbabwean nationals from South Africa are required to obtain clearance from the respective Zimbabwean Consulate in Cape Town and Johannesburg two days before departure.

"The bus operators should provide full names of all passengers; passport or temporary travel document numbers of the passengers; vehicle and trailer registration details; final destination in Zimbabwe and the identification details of the drivers," said Minister Mutsvangwa.

"Both passengers and bus crews should have Covid-19 negative certificates from a registered laboratory and obtained within 48 hours from departure. Bus operators must ensure that passengers have requisite travel documents before purchasing tickets."

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Trump promised an elixir for their racial anxiety' said Obama - Thank God and democracy Trump lasted only one term

33 mins ago | 66 Views

'No cheer under Mnangagwa administration 3 years on'

3 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Printing money will bury us: Govt

3 hrs ago | 1394 Views

Zimbabwe fake prophet reveals how he used witchcraft to instil fear in followers

3 hrs ago | 1307 Views

'Brutal' police officers trial kicks off

3 hrs ago | 700 Views

Cross-border traders call for massive COVID-19 tests

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

Family faces $5bn money laundering charge

3 hrs ago | 1614 Views

PAZ frets over spiking-throwing cops

3 hrs ago | 523 Views

Kudos to govt for rehabilitating Harare-B/bridge highway

3 hrs ago | 356 Views

Gringo's son fits in father's shoes

3 hrs ago | 848 Views

Mverechena dumps Bosso, goes back to Harare

3 hrs ago | 369 Views

World salutes Musona, Mahrez

3 hrs ago | 1824 Views

Blow for FC Platinum

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

UNDP tells Mnangagwa govt to observe human rights

3 hrs ago | 367 Views

Chin'ono appeals to the High Court

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader trial moved to Dec 21

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

National teenage pregnancy rate worrisome

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

Pokello tests for HIV publicly

3 hrs ago | 892 Views

What 'crisis' in a low crime Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 116 Views

Cop run over trying to arrest driver

3 hrs ago | 486 Views

Bushiri had five passports

3 hrs ago | 834 Views

John Tallach School closes as 100 students test positive to Covid-19

4 hrs ago | 233 Views

Civil servants start getting bonuses

4 hrs ago | 512 Views

COVID-19 pandemic second wave: Govt speaks

13 hrs ago | 2629 Views

Zimbabwe National Development Strategy by Minister of Finance Hon. Prof Mthuli Ncube

14 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Cabinet Minister 'divides' Zanu PF

16 hrs ago | 5558 Views

Liquid Telecom and Zayo partner to Expand Global Network Coverage

17 hrs ago | 472 Views

Man kills his own mother over tea

18 hrs ago | 2802 Views

Obadiah Moyo trial date set

18 hrs ago | 1108 Views

John Tallach school Covid-19 cases reach 100

18 hrs ago | 2618 Views

Man jailed for bashing wife's boyfriend

19 hrs ago | 1960 Views

Allan Chimbetu reignites Dendera mood on new album

19 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Reviving the rural economy in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2186 Views

De-campaigning Zimbabwe through falsehoods

21 hrs ago | 1033 Views

High Court Chiyangwa blocks from evicting farmers

21 hrs ago | 2839 Views

Safeguard's roller shutter doors keep buildings secure

24 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Zimbabwe slowly going down under the new dispensation

24 hrs ago | 4564 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days