Zimbabwean gun thief caged in Botswana

News / National

by Staff reporter

A ZIMBABWEAN man is languishing in Botswana's Francistown Remand Prison after he allegedly robbed a Motswana man of his shotgun, property and cash all worth P30 750.Courage Chisoso (32) last week appeared at the Francistown Magistrate Court facing charges of stealing a shotgun, mobile phone, three rounds and P600 cash from Edson Muthe Gaorekwe.Chisoso denied the charges and was remanded in custody to December 7 for trial.The court was told that Chisoso allegedly robbed Gaorekwe on September 14 at around 6:30pm, near Philip Matante International Airport.Indications made in court were that Gaorekwe reported the robbery on the same day it happened. Chisoso was then arrested on October 20 by police officers for unlawful possession of a shotgun.The court heard that he was arrested during a drinking spree in Monarch and upon recovery of the firearm, the police checked the serial numbers and found that it was the same gun which was reported missing at Tatitown Police Station. They then engaged Tatitown police officers.Prosecutor Isaiah Oabile asked the court to further remand Chisoso, indicating that the police were still looking for another man suspected to be involved in the same robbery."The accused is a foreigner who does not have travelling documents. He has another case of entering the country through ungazetted points of entry," submitted Oabile.Chisoso, who represented himself, distanced himself from the gun theft accusations, claiming he had been given the firearm for safekeeping."I was given the gun to keep it safe, I did not steal it," he said.According to Botswana Voice, Chisoso's case is being delayed due to failure by the State to secure a Shona interpreter as Chisoso preferred to speak in Shona in court.This is despite the fact that he was heard hurling insults at photographers in Botswana's local language.