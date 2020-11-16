Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Loga wields axe

by Staff reporter
16 Nov 2020 at 05:49hrs | Views
WARRIORS manager Zdravko Logarusic says he is deeply disappointed by the way his side missed golden chances before conceding three goals against Algeria in Algiers on Thursday last week and has promised to ring changes to the starting line-up when the two teams meet again at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

Zimbabwe fell 3-1 to the African champions in a match that they could have at least got away with a point had they converted the chances that came their way.

The hosts took full advantage to ruthlessly punish the visitors and consolidated their position at the top of Group H of this 2021 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

Many also believe that the goals that the Warriors conceded were too soft while Logarusic described as naïve the mistakes that were made by his defenders.

He is desperate to win and will demand a determined effort from his charges who could find themselves third on the log standings by the end of the day if Zambia beat Botswana in the other group match.

Only two teams qualify to the 2022 Afcon finals set to be hosted by Cameroon.

Logarusic said he would make tough choices regarding his team selection, so all eyes will be on the team sheet as the Croat takes charge of the Warriors at home for the first time.

"We will have to put some players with fresh blood because some players are very tired. Some also had a lot of travelling up and down without enough time for rest so a few players will come into the team," Logarusic said after the team's final training session at the match venue yesterday.

"There could be two or three players who didn't start who could come in. In each department we will have to make some changes, in the midfield line, the attack and the defensive line, we will have to put in some fresh legs and give everyone a chance."

Most of the drills at yesterday's training were on the team's attack, a clear indication that the home side will go for broke in search of a win.

"We are looking for revenge," Logarusic vowed. "We conceded three goals which we shouldn't have conceded because we are not bad. We just made some mistakes and we also had some very good chances so we had a decent game. We were playing the best team in Africa without proper preparation and training. We didn't know each other. But now we have trained together a bit and we have worked together more properly."

"We have also spent some time to work on defence and some game situations because we expect to attack a little bit than we did in Algeria and they will try to catch us on counterattacks. We have worked on our defence on how to stay compact, how to cover each other in case a mistake happens."

Warriors captain Knowledge Musona also conceded his boys could have done better in the first match. Unlike in the first game where the players trained just once as a team, he believes they have had time to work together this time around.

"We have been training very hard to try to correct the mistakes that we made in Algeria. We will need to convert the chances that come our way as well. We expect to play a very good match tomorrow (today). We feel ready," he said.

"The players are very confident. Everyone is happy and the morale is high. It's a good sign that we are ready to fight and give the best for the flag. We can't wait to play and give something to the nation."

The match will be played in an empty stadium, so there will be no fans to push the players when the chips are down. "There is nothing we can change. We will just do our best and play to win. I know the supporters will be supporting us from home so we will try to make them happy all the same.

Source - newsday

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Trump promised an elixir for their racial anxiety' said Obama - Thank God and democracy Trump lasted only one term

17 mins ago | 32 Views

'No cheer under Mnangagwa administration 3 years on'

3 hrs ago | 969 Views

Printing money will bury us: Govt

3 hrs ago | 1274 Views

Zimbabwe fake prophet reveals how he used witchcraft to instil fear in followers

3 hrs ago | 1188 Views

'Brutal' police officers trial kicks off

3 hrs ago | 626 Views

Cross-border traders call for massive COVID-19 tests

3 hrs ago | 378 Views

Family faces $5bn money laundering charge

3 hrs ago | 1459 Views

PAZ frets over spiking-throwing cops

3 hrs ago | 474 Views

Kudos to govt for rehabilitating Harare-B/bridge highway

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Gringo's son fits in father's shoes

3 hrs ago | 787 Views

Mverechena dumps Bosso, goes back to Harare

3 hrs ago | 331 Views

World salutes Musona, Mahrez

3 hrs ago | 1642 Views

Blow for FC Platinum

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

UNDP tells Mnangagwa govt to observe human rights

3 hrs ago | 340 Views

Chin'ono appeals to the High Court

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader trial moved to Dec 21

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

National teenage pregnancy rate worrisome

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Pokello tests for HIV publicly

3 hrs ago | 811 Views

What 'crisis' in a low crime Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Cop run over trying to arrest driver

3 hrs ago | 447 Views

Bushiri had five passports

3 hrs ago | 757 Views

John Tallach School closes as 100 students test positive to Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Civil servants start getting bonuses

3 hrs ago | 471 Views

COVID-19 pandemic second wave: Govt speaks

13 hrs ago | 2605 Views

Zimbabwe National Development Strategy by Minister of Finance Hon. Prof Mthuli Ncube

14 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Cabinet Minister 'divides' Zanu PF

16 hrs ago | 5479 Views

Liquid Telecom and Zayo partner to Expand Global Network Coverage

16 hrs ago | 469 Views

Man kills his own mother over tea

18 hrs ago | 2784 Views

Obadiah Moyo trial date set

18 hrs ago | 1101 Views

John Tallach school Covid-19 cases reach 100

18 hrs ago | 2605 Views

Man jailed for bashing wife's boyfriend

18 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Allan Chimbetu reignites Dendera mood on new album

19 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Reviving the rural economy in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2181 Views

De-campaigning Zimbabwe through falsehoods

20 hrs ago | 1025 Views

High Court Chiyangwa blocks from evicting farmers

21 hrs ago | 2811 Views

Safeguard's roller shutter doors keep buildings secure

24 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Zimbabwe slowly going down under the new dispensation

24 hrs ago | 4554 Views

'MDC A #OneMillionCampaign will fight rural voter apathy' - biggest impediment to free elections, MDC sell-outs

24 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Senior police officers in court over US$110 bribe

24 hrs ago | 2138 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days