Prophet's concoction kills man (22)

by Tarisai Mudahondo

Self proclaimed prophet of unknown white garment church Munyaradzi Mutomba (30) is accused of killing Decent Mutekeri (22) during a cleansing process which took place in Mbizo 15 on Friday.The deceased was administered some concoction namely "blue stone" to cure some stomach problems rather it only yielded continuous vomiting.The accused insisted it was a cleansing process and he even gave him more concoction and fled to an unknown destination, Bulawayo24.com has learnt.Mutekeri's condition did not improve leading to his admission at Kwekwe General hospital where it was established that the concoction had gave birth to renal failure, mild ascites and solid gall bladder.Consequently, he passed on yesterday and his body is awaiting post mortem.