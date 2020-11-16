Chinese nationals causing serious land degradation in Mazowe

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

WATER CRISES has hit Bindura town yet again, with the Chinese nationals being accused of practising alluvial mining at Mazowe river there by causing serious land degradation.Mazowe river which is the source of water for the Provincial capital and parts of Mazowe district had clogged which prompted the city father's to then seek the services of a chinese firm with capacity to desilt the river.However indications are that the Chinese company entrusted with the duty have become part of the problem carrying out massive alluvial mining at the same time contaminating the waterAnd true to the word, Bindura Mayor Carlos Tokyo confirmed the incident saying the Chinese came as good Samaritans in desilting but have since gone rogue."We are desilting the raw water catchment area along Mazowe river basins to improve storage capacity andwe are being helped by Chinese team which has the capacity to do that," he said."However we have discovered that they are becoming miners and causing massive land degradation and exploitation of our minerals."Bindura Residents Bindura have blasted the Chinese for their selfishness urging authorities to stamp their right."Most of us are suffering because we do not have tap waterin Aerodrome and Chipadze suburbs because of the Chinese who are practising alluvial mining at Mazowe,"Edmore Zhanda said."Water bone disease are a threat in Bindura since we are not receiving tap water and we have to queue for water at limited boreholes in Bindura,"lamented Vimbai Gora.Meanwhile, the local authority has since resolved to start getting water from Mwenje river which however comes at cost.Bindura Municipality is also grappling with water treatment costs which increased by 5 fold ever since the mining activies startedEarlier this year Police led a blitz against alluvial miners along Mazowe river when the challenge first surfaced but have since turned a blind eye to a challenge that threatens humanity.