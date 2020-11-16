Trio steals diesel, batteries from base stations

News / National

by Staff reporter

THREE Harare men, who allegedly went on a crime spree attacking security guards with catapults, vandalising mobile network operators' base stations and stealing diesel and generator batteries across Harare since January, have been arrested.Fungai Chihuri, Edmore Mereki and Tafadzwa Mugwara are facing 12 counts of theft for allegedly stealing diesel and batteries from base stations.Mugwara was arrested this month after a tip-off and was found in possession of a generator battery. He allegedly implicated his two accomplices.It is alleged that on January 1 this year, the trio went to a base station in Mabvuku and forced open the gate anddrained 1 000 litres of diesel.It is also alleged that on January 24, while armed with catapults, they pounced on another station in Mabvuku and fired stones at the security guard.They gained entry and allegedly drained 30 litres of diesel. In April, it is alleged that the gang stole 695 litres of diesel from another station in Chitungwiza.Further allegations are that on June 29, they pounced on yet another base station in Glen Norah and stole a generator battery.On July 7, the gang allegedly attacked a security guard manning a Chishawasha base station before draining 300 litres of diesel. They also allegedly stole a generator battery.It is also alleged that on July 17, the trio attacked another security guard in Tafara with catapults and drained 150 litres of diesel and stole a generator battery from a base station.In August, they allegedly stole 400 litres of diesel and a battery at another base station in Kuwadzana. In the same month, it is alleged they stole 450 litres of fuel and a battery in Mabvuku.Further allegations are that in September they hit another station in Chitungwiza and stole 1 000 litres of diesel.In Seke they are alleged to have stolen eight batteries.