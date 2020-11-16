Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

South Africa issues arrest warrant for Prophet Bushiri

by Staff reporter
16 Nov 2020 at 13:56hrs | Views
South Africa has issued an arrest warrant for controversial millionaire pastor Shepard Bushiri, who skipped bail and returned home to Malawi.

On Saturday he told his social media followers that he had left South Africa because he had received death threats.

The preacher, who was on bail and awaiting trial for money laundering and fraud, had previously said he wanted to clear his name.

It is not clear how or when Mr Bushiri left South Africa.

In an interview with the BBC, Mr Bushiri refused to reveal how he escaped.

But the BBC's Nomsa Maseko in Malawi's capital, Lilongwe, reports that one possibility being considered is that he and his wife Mary were smuggled out by a sophisticated syndicate which specialises in taking stolen cars from South Africa to Malawi.

There have also been suggestions in the South African press that he was smuggled out in Malawi's presidential jet - something which has been denied by the authorities in both countries.
How has Shepherd Bushiri caused a diplomatic row?

Malawi's President Lazarus Chakwera was in South Africa on a state visit last week, and there has been speculation in South Africa that a member of his entourage had aided Mr Bushiri's escape.

This has been denied by officials in both Malawi and South Africa, but a diplomatic row is brewing.

Malawi's foreign minister told the BBC that he thought the South African authorities suspected the Malawians were trying to smuggle out the controversial preacher.

"When we were coming to Malawi leaving South Africa, we were exposed to stringent checks. It is just now that we are beginning to realise that maybe there was a suspicion that we were trying to smuggle Bushiri out of South Africa," Malawi's foreign minister Eisenhower Mkaka told the BBC's Nomsa Maseko on Saturday.

On Monday morning he then complained, very publicly, on Twitter about the seven-hour delay to the president's journey, which included "vague security reasons" for thorough checks of the presidential plane.

He noted that the South African authorities had categorically stated that Mr Bushiri had not escaped on the presidential plane.

But he described South Africa's treatment of President Chakwera as "improper".




Source - BBC

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Trump promised an elixir for their racial anxiety' said Obama - Thank God and democracy Trump lasted only one term

16 mins ago | 31 Views

'No cheer under Mnangagwa administration 3 years on'

3 hrs ago | 968 Views

Printing money will bury us: Govt

3 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Zimbabwe fake prophet reveals how he used witchcraft to instil fear in followers

3 hrs ago | 1186 Views

'Brutal' police officers trial kicks off

3 hrs ago | 624 Views

Cross-border traders call for massive COVID-19 tests

3 hrs ago | 376 Views

Family faces $5bn money laundering charge

3 hrs ago | 1457 Views

PAZ frets over spiking-throwing cops

3 hrs ago | 473 Views

Kudos to govt for rehabilitating Harare-B/bridge highway

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Gringo's son fits in father's shoes

3 hrs ago | 786 Views

Mverechena dumps Bosso, goes back to Harare

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

World salutes Musona, Mahrez

3 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Blow for FC Platinum

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

UNDP tells Mnangagwa govt to observe human rights

3 hrs ago | 339 Views

Chin'ono appeals to the High Court

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader trial moved to Dec 21

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

National teenage pregnancy rate worrisome

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Pokello tests for HIV publicly

3 hrs ago | 809 Views

What 'crisis' in a low crime Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Cop run over trying to arrest driver

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

Bushiri had five passports

3 hrs ago | 754 Views

John Tallach School closes as 100 students test positive to Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Civil servants start getting bonuses

3 hrs ago | 470 Views

COVID-19 pandemic second wave: Govt speaks

13 hrs ago | 2604 Views

Zimbabwe National Development Strategy by Minister of Finance Hon. Prof Mthuli Ncube

14 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Cabinet Minister 'divides' Zanu PF

16 hrs ago | 5475 Views

Liquid Telecom and Zayo partner to Expand Global Network Coverage

16 hrs ago | 469 Views

Man kills his own mother over tea

18 hrs ago | 2783 Views

Obadiah Moyo trial date set

18 hrs ago | 1101 Views

John Tallach school Covid-19 cases reach 100

18 hrs ago | 2604 Views

Man jailed for bashing wife's boyfriend

18 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Allan Chimbetu reignites Dendera mood on new album

19 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Reviving the rural economy in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2181 Views

De-campaigning Zimbabwe through falsehoods

20 hrs ago | 1025 Views

High Court Chiyangwa blocks from evicting farmers

21 hrs ago | 2811 Views

Safeguard's roller shutter doors keep buildings secure

24 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Zimbabwe slowly going down under the new dispensation

24 hrs ago | 4554 Views

'MDC A #OneMillionCampaign will fight rural voter apathy' - biggest impediment to free elections, MDC sell-outs

24 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Senior police officers in court over US$110 bribe

24 hrs ago | 2137 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days