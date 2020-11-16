Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Matebeleland boy controversially dropped from Under-17 squad

by Staff reporter
16 Nov 2020 at 18:03hrs | Views
A Hwange boy, Claivert Tshuma has been controversially dropped from the Zimbabwe Under-17 national side that is in camp in preparation for the forthcoming Cosafa Championship slated for South Africa from Thursday this week.

Tshuma is alleged to be over 17 years following the results of a Magnetic Resonance Imaging scan whose outcome allegedly showed that he was above 17 years. The physical results were however not shown to Tshuma, raising suspicions that there were tampered with so that 'preferred' boys will be accommodated for the trip down South. A member of the technical team said Tshuma was an automatic starter because of his talent and work rate.

His documents show that he was born at Victoria Falls Hospital on January 21, 2004.

Tafadzwa Mashiri, who shocked many after his provisional 36 men squad failed to even have a single player from Bulawayo, heads the Under-17 technical bench and is assisted by Agent Sawu and John Nyikadzino while Chenjerai Dube is the goalkeepers' coach.

A distraught Tshuma yesterday said he was still in a state of shock even though there was nothing he could do now. He also questioned why he was never shown the results.

"I was only told by word of mouth that the MRI scan showed that I was over 17-year-old, which to me was a shocker because I am 16 years but look, they have decided I be dropped therefore there is nothing more I can do. All I want now is just to clear my name by having another scan because I am not a cheater, I never was," said Tshuma who was voted the Defender of the Tournament at last year's Copa Cocacola tournament for the Under-16s which was held in Kenya.

His mother Sylivia Maphosa, like her son, cried foul.

"I am his mother, I know when I gave birth to my son, it was on January 21, 2004 at Victoria Falls Hospital and for me to be told that he is over 17 years is just unbelievable. We demand to see those results. I strongly suspect that someone switched those results so as to accommodate their own boys, whom we hear are clearly older. The assistant coach, a Nyikadzino actually harassed my son, calling him all sorts of names and that traumatised him a lot, on top of being dropped from the national team where he was a regular and then a whole grown up man starts to humiliate my boy for something, he clearly has no idea of," said Maphosa.

She said given resources, she would fight to clear her son's image and prove that all this was done to accommodate some people's boys.

"Being dropped in the national team is part of the game, if other players are better than you there is nothing the coaches can do but my son was not dropped because of talent, a sinister motive is behind all this. I demand justice and those responsible for this must face the music, such blatant corruption must not be allowed," she said.



Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Trump promised an elixir for their racial anxiety' said Obama - Thank God and democracy Trump lasted only one term

16 mins ago | 31 Views

'No cheer under Mnangagwa administration 3 years on'

3 hrs ago | 968 Views

Printing money will bury us: Govt

3 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Zimbabwe fake prophet reveals how he used witchcraft to instil fear in followers

3 hrs ago | 1186 Views

'Brutal' police officers trial kicks off

3 hrs ago | 624 Views

Cross-border traders call for massive COVID-19 tests

3 hrs ago | 376 Views

Family faces $5bn money laundering charge

3 hrs ago | 1457 Views

PAZ frets over spiking-throwing cops

3 hrs ago | 473 Views

Kudos to govt for rehabilitating Harare-B/bridge highway

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Gringo's son fits in father's shoes

3 hrs ago | 786 Views

Mverechena dumps Bosso, goes back to Harare

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

World salutes Musona, Mahrez

3 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Blow for FC Platinum

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

UNDP tells Mnangagwa govt to observe human rights

3 hrs ago | 339 Views

Chin'ono appeals to the High Court

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader trial moved to Dec 21

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

National teenage pregnancy rate worrisome

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Pokello tests for HIV publicly

3 hrs ago | 809 Views

What 'crisis' in a low crime Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Cop run over trying to arrest driver

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

Bushiri had five passports

3 hrs ago | 754 Views

John Tallach School closes as 100 students test positive to Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Civil servants start getting bonuses

3 hrs ago | 470 Views

COVID-19 pandemic second wave: Govt speaks

13 hrs ago | 2603 Views

Zimbabwe National Development Strategy by Minister of Finance Hon. Prof Mthuli Ncube

14 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Cabinet Minister 'divides' Zanu PF

16 hrs ago | 5475 Views

Liquid Telecom and Zayo partner to Expand Global Network Coverage

16 hrs ago | 469 Views

Man kills his own mother over tea

18 hrs ago | 2783 Views

Obadiah Moyo trial date set

18 hrs ago | 1101 Views

John Tallach school Covid-19 cases reach 100

18 hrs ago | 2604 Views

Man jailed for bashing wife's boyfriend

18 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Allan Chimbetu reignites Dendera mood on new album

19 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Reviving the rural economy in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2181 Views

De-campaigning Zimbabwe through falsehoods

20 hrs ago | 1025 Views

High Court Chiyangwa blocks from evicting farmers

21 hrs ago | 2811 Views

Safeguard's roller shutter doors keep buildings secure

24 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Zimbabwe slowly going down under the new dispensation

24 hrs ago | 4554 Views

'MDC A #OneMillionCampaign will fight rural voter apathy' - biggest impediment to free elections, MDC sell-outs

24 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Senior police officers in court over US$110 bribe

24 hrs ago | 2137 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days