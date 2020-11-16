Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Khama starts on the bench

by Staff reporter
16 Nov 2020 at 18:04hrs | Views
WARRIORS posterboy, Khama Billiat, will start from the bench when Zimbabwe host Algeria in a 2021 AFCON at the National Sports Stadium this afternoon.

It's only the second time Billiat has started as a substitute since the 2017 Nations Cup qualifier against Swaziland at the same venue on March 28, 2016.

With the scoreline still goalless, at the break, coach Callisto Pasuwa was forced to throw him in, at the start of the second half and he provided two assists, and scored the other, in a 4-0 romp.

Marshall Mudehwe, who had replaced him in the starting XI, was targeted by the boo-boys during the entire first half.
However, there will be no fans inside the giant stadium today.

New coach, Zdravko Logarusic, indicated yesterday he would ring changes to the line-up that started the reverse fixture in Algiers last Thursday.

Zimbabwe lost that match 1-3.

And, one of the players dropped is Billiat, who fluffed a good chance to push the Warriors into the lead in Algiers.
Fullback Divine Lunga, who was culpable for two of Algeria's goals, central defender Alec Mudimu, and midfielder Ovidy Karuru, have all been dropped as Loga will adopt a 4-4-2 formation.

Talbert Shumba, who replaced the injured and error-prone Elvis Chipezeze in Algiers at half-time, will be in goals while Tendayi Darikwa retains his place at rightback.

Adam Chicksen will be deployed at leftback.

Jimmy Dzingai and Teenage Hadebe will play in the heart of defence in a risky move for Loga given centreback partners, just like striking partners, need to get used to each other's strengths and weaknesses.

The last time Mudimu didn't partner Hadebe in central defence, the Warriors shipped in four goals against the DRC at the AFCON finals in Egypt last year.

Marvelous Nakamba and Jordan Zemura will provide the midfield defensive shield while Tafadzwa Rusike and Knowledge Musona complete the four-man midfield set-up.

Moyo and Tino Kadewere, the scorer of Zimbabwe's only goal last week in attack will lead the attack.

Loga has certainly taken some big risks here, which, if things don't go well might see the coach coming under fire from many quarters.

But, should it reap dividends, he will be hailed for his bravery.

Warriors First XI:

Talbert Shumba, Tendayi Darikwa, Jimmy Dzingai, Teenage Hadebe, Adam Chicksen, Jordan Zemura, Tafadzwa Rusike, Marvelous Nakamba, Knowledge Musona, David Moyo, Tino Kadewere.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Trump promised an elixir for their racial anxiety' said Obama - Thank God and democracy Trump lasted only one term

16 mins ago | 31 Views

'No cheer under Mnangagwa administration 3 years on'

3 hrs ago | 968 Views

Printing money will bury us: Govt

3 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Zimbabwe fake prophet reveals how he used witchcraft to instil fear in followers

3 hrs ago | 1186 Views

'Brutal' police officers trial kicks off

3 hrs ago | 624 Views

Cross-border traders call for massive COVID-19 tests

3 hrs ago | 376 Views

Family faces $5bn money laundering charge

3 hrs ago | 1457 Views

PAZ frets over spiking-throwing cops

3 hrs ago | 473 Views

Kudos to govt for rehabilitating Harare-B/bridge highway

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Gringo's son fits in father's shoes

3 hrs ago | 786 Views

Mverechena dumps Bosso, goes back to Harare

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

World salutes Musona, Mahrez

3 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Blow for FC Platinum

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

UNDP tells Mnangagwa govt to observe human rights

3 hrs ago | 339 Views

Chin'ono appeals to the High Court

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader trial moved to Dec 21

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

National teenage pregnancy rate worrisome

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Pokello tests for HIV publicly

3 hrs ago | 809 Views

What 'crisis' in a low crime Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Cop run over trying to arrest driver

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

Bushiri had five passports

3 hrs ago | 754 Views

John Tallach School closes as 100 students test positive to Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Civil servants start getting bonuses

3 hrs ago | 470 Views

COVID-19 pandemic second wave: Govt speaks

13 hrs ago | 2603 Views

Zimbabwe National Development Strategy by Minister of Finance Hon. Prof Mthuli Ncube

14 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Cabinet Minister 'divides' Zanu PF

16 hrs ago | 5475 Views

Liquid Telecom and Zayo partner to Expand Global Network Coverage

16 hrs ago | 469 Views

Man kills his own mother over tea

18 hrs ago | 2783 Views

Obadiah Moyo trial date set

18 hrs ago | 1101 Views

John Tallach school Covid-19 cases reach 100

18 hrs ago | 2604 Views

Man jailed for bashing wife's boyfriend

18 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Allan Chimbetu reignites Dendera mood on new album

19 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Reviving the rural economy in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2181 Views

De-campaigning Zimbabwe through falsehoods

20 hrs ago | 1025 Views

High Court Chiyangwa blocks from evicting farmers

21 hrs ago | 2811 Views

Safeguard's roller shutter doors keep buildings secure

24 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Zimbabwe slowly going down under the new dispensation

24 hrs ago | 4554 Views

'MDC A #OneMillionCampaign will fight rural voter apathy' - biggest impediment to free elections, MDC sell-outs

24 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Senior police officers in court over US$110 bribe

24 hrs ago | 2137 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days