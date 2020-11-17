Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Chiwenga on NDS1

by Staff Reporter
17 Nov 2020 at 07:37hrs | Views
THE National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1) has the potential to spur Zimbabwe's quest to grow its economy to Upper Middle-Income earning status by 2030 and its launch shows that the vision is not far-fetched with signs of success already abound, Vice-President Constantino Chiwenga has said.

Chiwenga made these remarks at the official launch of NDS1, a fiscal and macro-economic compass for economic development from 2021 to 2025.

President Mnangagwa, from the outset of the New Dispensation, is on record saying economic revival and growth would top Government's to do list culminating in an upper middle-income earning economy from a position of an unstable macro-economic framework in 2017.

"The Second Republic in 2017, under the able and astute leadership of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zimbabwe Emmerson Dambudzo Mnangagwa was pronounced by a clear message that our Government will prioritise economic recovery and growth over anything else," said VP Chiwenga.

"It is also my conviction, that a strong, sustained and shared economic growth for all is not far-fetched. "The signs of economic stabilisation as a result of interventions brought about by the Transitional Stabilisation Programme (STP), are quite revealing and encouraging," he said.

Finance and Economic Development Minister Mthuli Ncube said NDS1 was a product of thorough and extensive consultation with various stakeholders among them the private sector, development partners and political parties under the ambit of the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad).

University of Zimbabwe economics lecturer, Professor Ashok Chakravarti, who is also a member of the Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) Monetary Policy Committee said NDS1 is poised for success as it is building on a firm foundation laid by the TSP.

Through the NDS1, Professor Chakravarti said Government will be able to release the energy of the private sector to inject capital into the economy and thus stimulate economic activity and growth.

Against the background that Zimbabwe remains under economic sanctions, Professor Chakravarti said the new strategy makes a compelling intervention in that its success is premised on capital that can easily be mobilised locally and a little bit of support from international funders.

He said if re-engagement efforts were to yield positive results as is expected on the back of consistent efforts by Government to re-engage, then the influx of foreign direct investment will come in to expedite a process that is already on course.

"The first thing to note is that the NDS1 is almost entirely based on domestic resources and it's based on the concept of self-reliance," said Professor Chakravarti.

"Of course if re-engagement is successful and we get additional resources from the international community that will be a positive and it will bring a major boost. "But the growth rates that have been put in for NDS1 are feasible and achievable, and we believe this is one of the most realistic strategies and development plans since independence.

"The fundamental pillars that NDS1 will stand on from TSP are the liberalisation of the economy, control of Government expenditure and releasing the energies of the private sector.

"The idea is to focus on private sector investment which will be either domestic or foreign and let people make money, there is nothing wrong with that," he said.


Source - Chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Trump promised an elixir for their racial anxiety' said Obama - Thank God and democracy Trump lasted only one term

16 mins ago | 31 Views

'No cheer under Mnangagwa administration 3 years on'

3 hrs ago | 968 Views

Printing money will bury us: Govt

3 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Zimbabwe fake prophet reveals how he used witchcraft to instil fear in followers

3 hrs ago | 1186 Views

'Brutal' police officers trial kicks off

3 hrs ago | 624 Views

Cross-border traders call for massive COVID-19 tests

3 hrs ago | 376 Views

Family faces $5bn money laundering charge

3 hrs ago | 1457 Views

PAZ frets over spiking-throwing cops

3 hrs ago | 473 Views

Kudos to govt for rehabilitating Harare-B/bridge highway

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Gringo's son fits in father's shoes

3 hrs ago | 786 Views

Mverechena dumps Bosso, goes back to Harare

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

World salutes Musona, Mahrez

3 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Blow for FC Platinum

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

UNDP tells Mnangagwa govt to observe human rights

3 hrs ago | 339 Views

Chin'ono appeals to the High Court

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader trial moved to Dec 21

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

National teenage pregnancy rate worrisome

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Pokello tests for HIV publicly

3 hrs ago | 808 Views

What 'crisis' in a low crime Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Cop run over trying to arrest driver

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

Bushiri had five passports

3 hrs ago | 754 Views

John Tallach School closes as 100 students test positive to Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Civil servants start getting bonuses

3 hrs ago | 470 Views

COVID-19 pandemic second wave: Govt speaks

13 hrs ago | 2603 Views

Zimbabwe National Development Strategy by Minister of Finance Hon. Prof Mthuli Ncube

14 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Cabinet Minister 'divides' Zanu PF

16 hrs ago | 5475 Views

Liquid Telecom and Zayo partner to Expand Global Network Coverage

16 hrs ago | 469 Views

Man kills his own mother over tea

18 hrs ago | 2783 Views

Obadiah Moyo trial date set

18 hrs ago | 1101 Views

John Tallach school Covid-19 cases reach 100

18 hrs ago | 2604 Views

Man jailed for bashing wife's boyfriend

18 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Allan Chimbetu reignites Dendera mood on new album

19 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Reviving the rural economy in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2181 Views

De-campaigning Zimbabwe through falsehoods

20 hrs ago | 1025 Views

High Court Chiyangwa blocks from evicting farmers

21 hrs ago | 2811 Views

Safeguard's roller shutter doors keep buildings secure

24 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Zimbabwe slowly going down under the new dispensation

24 hrs ago | 4554 Views

'MDC A #OneMillionCampaign will fight rural voter apathy' - biggest impediment to free elections, MDC sell-outs

24 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Senior police officers in court over US$110 bribe

24 hrs ago | 2137 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days