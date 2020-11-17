Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Security guard bashes potato thief to death

by Staff Reporter
17 Nov 2020 at 07:47hrs | Views
A SECURITY guard at a farm in Gwanda has been arrested for allegedly beating up a man to death for stealing potatoes from the farm.

Mr Trymore Dambani (32)'s body was found three days later with legs and hands missing and it is suspected that they were devoured by wild animals.

Matabeleland provincial police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said Torevesai Zhou (42) fatally assaulted Mr Dambani on Wednesday at Drummond Farm and the body was found three days later in an advanced state of decomposition.

"I can confirm that we recorded a murder case which occurred at Drummond Farm. The now deceased Trymore Dambani was spotted in a field at the farm with his friends at night in the possession of potatoes which they are suspected to have stolen.

Torevesai Zhou who is employed as a security guard at the farm pursued them and he caught up with Dambani and struck him with an unknown object," he said.

"Dambani's friends checked on him and upon seeing that he was badly hurt left him in the bush and remained quiet about the incident. Three days later Dambani's family filed a missing person's report and they launched a search party for him."

Chief Insp Ndebele said Dambani's body was later found in an advanced state of decomposition with his hands and legs missing and it is suspected that they were devoured by wild animals.

Source - Chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Trump promised an elixir for their racial anxiety' said Obama - Thank God and democracy Trump lasted only one term

16 mins ago | 31 Views

'No cheer under Mnangagwa administration 3 years on'

3 hrs ago | 968 Views

Printing money will bury us: Govt

3 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Zimbabwe fake prophet reveals how he used witchcraft to instil fear in followers

3 hrs ago | 1186 Views

'Brutal' police officers trial kicks off

3 hrs ago | 624 Views

Cross-border traders call for massive COVID-19 tests

3 hrs ago | 376 Views

Family faces $5bn money laundering charge

3 hrs ago | 1457 Views

PAZ frets over spiking-throwing cops

3 hrs ago | 473 Views

Kudos to govt for rehabilitating Harare-B/bridge highway

3 hrs ago | 332 Views

Gringo's son fits in father's shoes

3 hrs ago | 786 Views

Mverechena dumps Bosso, goes back to Harare

3 hrs ago | 329 Views

World salutes Musona, Mahrez

3 hrs ago | 1636 Views

Blow for FC Platinum

3 hrs ago | 215 Views

UNDP tells Mnangagwa govt to observe human rights

3 hrs ago | 339 Views

Chin'ono appeals to the High Court

3 hrs ago | 260 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader trial moved to Dec 21

3 hrs ago | 68 Views

National teenage pregnancy rate worrisome

3 hrs ago | 154 Views

Pokello tests for HIV publicly

3 hrs ago | 808 Views

What 'crisis' in a low crime Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 105 Views

Cop run over trying to arrest driver

3 hrs ago | 446 Views

Bushiri had five passports

3 hrs ago | 754 Views

John Tallach School closes as 100 students test positive to Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 212 Views

Civil servants start getting bonuses

3 hrs ago | 470 Views

COVID-19 pandemic second wave: Govt speaks

13 hrs ago | 2603 Views

Zimbabwe National Development Strategy by Minister of Finance Hon. Prof Mthuli Ncube

14 hrs ago | 1003 Views

Cabinet Minister 'divides' Zanu PF

16 hrs ago | 5475 Views

Liquid Telecom and Zayo partner to Expand Global Network Coverage

16 hrs ago | 469 Views

Man kills his own mother over tea

18 hrs ago | 2783 Views

Obadiah Moyo trial date set

18 hrs ago | 1101 Views

John Tallach school Covid-19 cases reach 100

18 hrs ago | 2604 Views

Man jailed for bashing wife's boyfriend

18 hrs ago | 1949 Views

Allan Chimbetu reignites Dendera mood on new album

19 hrs ago | 1456 Views

Reviving the rural economy in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2181 Views

De-campaigning Zimbabwe through falsehoods

20 hrs ago | 1025 Views

High Court Chiyangwa blocks from evicting farmers

21 hrs ago | 2811 Views

Safeguard's roller shutter doors keep buildings secure

24 hrs ago | 1189 Views

Zimbabwe slowly going down under the new dispensation

24 hrs ago | 4554 Views

'MDC A #OneMillionCampaign will fight rural voter apathy' - biggest impediment to free elections, MDC sell-outs

24 hrs ago | 1165 Views

Senior police officers in court over US$110 bribe

24 hrs ago | 2137 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days