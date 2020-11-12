Man jailed for bashing wife's boyfriend

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

A Mvurwi man who assaulted his wife's boyfriend with a log was yesterday jailed for 10 days by Guruve resident magistrate Rumbidzai Mugwagwa.Westone Muvezwa (33) escaped jail after the magistrate gave him the option of a $600 fine or risk going behind bars for 10 days.The prosecutor Albert Charewa told the court that on 16 September Muvezwa hunted for Pasipanodya Tigere (39) all from same Donje farm.Upon finding him he picked a log accusing him of having an affair with his wife and struck him once on the head.Tigere fell on the ground and the furious Muvezwa buttered him all over the body until he was tired.The complainant was injured and rushed to the hospital.