Man kills his own mother over tea

A Rusape man has been sentenced to 23 years in jail for killing his mother following a misunderstanding over food.47-year-old Muzowaka Mucheke of Tandi Village in Makoni district was convicted of killing his 76-year-old mother by Mutare High Court Judge, Justice Hlekani Mwayera.He was convicted of murder with actual intent.The State, represented by Ms Jane-Rose Matsikidze, proved that on January 27 this year, Mucheke used a stone that weighed six kilogrammes to strike his mother on the head, killing her instantly following a misunderstanding over food.The court heard that a drunk Mucheke had been offered sadza by his mother but demanded tea.Upon being told that there was no sugar, Mucheke reacted by slapping his mother on her cheek before striking her with a stone on the head.He was arrested after investigations by the police.