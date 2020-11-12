Cabinet Minister 'divides' Zanu PF

News / National

by Simbarashe Sithole

Hello cdes. Group rakanzi Zanupf Muzarabani North harisi redu se Dcc team aligned to us. Ndere vanhu vakawanda kusanganisa ne mhandu. Saka musatumire MA message anoita provoke them coz vamwe munovaona vachiedza kudzosera ne kuisawo MA lineup avo. Anywhere this is our Dcc team group specifically for members aligned to us and feel free to chat here. Of course the constituency group should be used for informational chats only

Energy minister Zhemu Soda has been accused of dividing Zanu PF members in Muzarabani district on their social media group.Soda who is constesting on District Coordinating Committee (DCC) chairperson together with Christopher Chitindi has his own social media group which he is posting his line up of candidates while urging people not to follow other Zanu pf groups.He posted a message warning his supporters not to provoke Chitindi's faction.," reads Soda's message.Meanwhile, Soda is fighting to have a post in Zanu PF so as to streigthern his position revolutionary party.He is further accused of name dropping president Emmerson Mnangagwa to gain political mileage an allegation which he denied saying people are jealous of his appointment.