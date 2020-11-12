COVID-19 pandemic second wave: Govt speaks

News / National

by Staff Reporter

GOVERNMENT says it has put in place several mechanisms in order to guard against the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic.This was revealed by the Minister of Defence and War Veterans in her capacity as the Chairperson of the Ad-Hoc Inter Ministerial Task Force Cde Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri during the Forty-First Post Cabinet Press Briefing Held in the capital this Tuesday."To guard against a second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak, Government through the Ministry of Health and Child Care is strengthening surveillance and health information management in order to ensure an efficient and effective system to counter such an eventuality," she said.Muchinguri-Kashiri also cited community engagement as key in curtailing the spread of the pandemic."Furthermore, awareness campaigns will focus on community engagement using community leaders with the support from sub-national structures to foster community responsibility and enforce COVID-19 preventative and precautionary measures," she added.Concerning the management, prevention and control of COVID-19 positive cases, she highlighted that there were no cases in isolation and treatment facilities and all identified cases were recovering in isolation at home.On materials production and availability, Cabinet advised that Natpharm and other private companies have adequate stocks of most medicines and drugs required for the prevention, treatment and supportive management of COVID-19.As of the 13th of November 2020, Zimbabwe had recorded a total of 8 756 COVID-19 cases, 8090 recoveries and 257 deaths with the national recovery rate standing at 92 per cent.