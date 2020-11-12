Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Pokello tests for HIV publicly

by Staff reporter
3 hrs ago | Views
November is HIV Testing Campaign month and local influencer, personality Pokello Nare has initiated an HIV Testing campaign in order to encourage locals to get tested and know their status.

The HIV testing campaign which runs in November is a build up to the World Aids Day celebrations commemorated worldwide on December 1 each year.

Dubbed #pokellohivtesting, the campaign in which Pokello has led the way by getting tested and sharing her results publicly through a video on her Instagram page, has been held annually for the past three years.

On her video that was shared on Monday, Pokello took people through the various stages of the rapid HIV test sharing the dos and don'ts. Afterwards, she shared her results which were negative and encouraged locals to follow suit.

"This is the third anniversary of our campaign where I'm advocating for young people, especially women to #KnowYourStatus. Regular testing is vital," Pokello said while informing people that she gets tested for HIV at least three times a year.

Zimbabweans have proved without doubt that they love being rewarded so in order to encourage people to partake in the challenge, Pokello who runs a boutique and owns a shoe line is offering prizes including shoes, clothes, nail polish and spa treatments to those who will test and share their results with her, positive or negative as proof that they indeed were tested.

These results are to be sent to her Instagram inbox for people's privacy and will not be shared publicly.

"I'll be giving away two prizes every Friday to the first two people to inbox me their results at midnight as Friday begins.

"It's important to note that modern HIV tests are able to detect most infections within a month of exposure. They can detect almost all infections within two months. Fourth-generation laboratory tests have shorter window periods than rapid tests and self-tests. So we do recommend you take a test again in two to three months' time," said the former Big Brother Africa contestant.

Commenting on her initiative, some said they were against it as they felt that there would be no privacy since people are required to send their results to Pokello.

"What happened to confidentiality and privacy in such matters?" quizzed one follower. Pokello responded saying those who were not comfortable in participating in her campaign were not being forced. "You're not being forced please. Divert your energy somewhere else," responded Pokello.

Some however commended Pokello for the initiative saying it is key to have such life-saving conversations on sexual health.

"I just tested myself last week. I do it regularly as I'm a firm believer of knowing my status whatever it is. Great initiative," commented one.

Pokello seems to have reinvented herself over the years as people are seeing a completely different side of hers. Other than this HIV testing campaign, she has been playing the role of an aunt on social media by giving people a platform to discuss with her issues which affect them through what she termed Sunday confessions.

Source - chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

'Trump promised an elixir for their racial anxiety' said Obama - Thank God and democracy Trump lasted only one term

33 mins ago | 66 Views

'No cheer under Mnangagwa administration 3 years on'

3 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Printing money will bury us: Govt

3 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Zimbabwe fake prophet reveals how he used witchcraft to instil fear in followers

3 hrs ago | 1304 Views

'Brutal' police officers trial kicks off

3 hrs ago | 700 Views

Cross-border traders call for massive COVID-19 tests

3 hrs ago | 417 Views

Family faces $5bn money laundering charge

3 hrs ago | 1614 Views

PAZ frets over spiking-throwing cops

3 hrs ago | 522 Views

Kudos to govt for rehabilitating Harare-B/bridge highway

3 hrs ago | 356 Views

Gringo's son fits in father's shoes

3 hrs ago | 847 Views

Mverechena dumps Bosso, goes back to Harare

3 hrs ago | 369 Views

World salutes Musona, Mahrez

3 hrs ago | 1824 Views

Blow for FC Platinum

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

UNDP tells Mnangagwa govt to observe human rights

3 hrs ago | 366 Views

Chin'ono appeals to the High Court

3 hrs ago | 275 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader trial moved to Dec 21

3 hrs ago | 71 Views

National teenage pregnancy rate worrisome

3 hrs ago | 166 Views

What 'crisis' in a low crime Zimbabwe?

3 hrs ago | 115 Views

Cop run over trying to arrest driver

3 hrs ago | 486 Views

Bushiri had five passports

3 hrs ago | 834 Views

John Tallach School closes as 100 students test positive to Covid-19

3 hrs ago | 233 Views

Civil servants start getting bonuses

4 hrs ago | 512 Views

COVID-19 pandemic second wave: Govt speaks

13 hrs ago | 2629 Views

Zimbabwe National Development Strategy by Minister of Finance Hon. Prof Mthuli Ncube

14 hrs ago | 1015 Views

Cabinet Minister 'divides' Zanu PF

16 hrs ago | 5558 Views

Liquid Telecom and Zayo partner to Expand Global Network Coverage

17 hrs ago | 472 Views

Man kills his own mother over tea

18 hrs ago | 2802 Views

Obadiah Moyo trial date set

18 hrs ago | 1108 Views

John Tallach school Covid-19 cases reach 100

18 hrs ago | 2618 Views

Man jailed for bashing wife's boyfriend

19 hrs ago | 1960 Views

Allan Chimbetu reignites Dendera mood on new album

19 hrs ago | 1465 Views

Reviving the rural economy in Zimbabwe

20 hrs ago | 2186 Views

De-campaigning Zimbabwe through falsehoods

21 hrs ago | 1033 Views

High Court Chiyangwa blocks from evicting farmers

21 hrs ago | 2838 Views

Safeguard's roller shutter doors keep buildings secure

24 hrs ago | 1193 Views

Zimbabwe slowly going down under the new dispensation

24 hrs ago | 4564 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days