Mverechena dumps Bosso, goes back to Harare

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
WITH six weeks left to his initial year-long contract and without kicking a ball for Highlanders, goalkeeper Chris Mverechena has packed his bags and quit the Bulawayo giants.

The former Caps United goalminder is said to have complained about accommodation and left for Harare.

And it appears Highlanders are happy to let go of him.

As Premier Soccer League clubs resumed training last week after undergoing COVID-19 tests, Mverechena travelled to Bulawayo but made a quick return to Harare.

A source said the problem with Mverechena was that he wanted preferential treatment but the club was adamant it's not their duty to find accommodation for him.

"Mverechena and others were booked at a lodge with full catering for preseason. He has received full salaries with all adjustments during COVID-19 lockdown, groceries and the COVID-19 US dollar allowance. He comes back with six weeks left to his contract and says he has nowhere to stay. The club feels he will be a problem if he stays on as he wants to be treated as a special case. Contractually the club is not obligated to give him accommodation. The club has done enough in the player's time of settling in," the source said.

Club chief executive officer Nhlanhla Dube yesterday confirmed that Mverechena had gone back to the capital, adding that papers were being sorted for Mverechena's exit.
"We are waiting to tie up the documents of termination then we can speak," Dube said.

Mverechena, Collin Mujuru, Katsvairo and Mkhokheli Dube were brought to the club by coach Mark Harrison, who sought leave to go to England in May to be with family during the lockdown.

Harrison agreed to have his contract suspended and Dube has said his return hinges on the club getting a sponsor to pay his salary.

But with the dire COVID-19 situation in the United Kingdom at the moment, Harrison might not come back anytime soon.

Highlanders have experienced player exodus with Prince Dube joining Tanzanian club Azam FC in August, but his move was of financial benefit to the club.

Next out were midfielder Brian Banda and striker Tinashe Makanda, who continued to receive salaries and other benefits from the club after their contracts expired in June.

Banda moved to FC Platinum while Makanda was said to have signed with Dynamos, but the player refuted the claims.

Early in the month, Katsvairo, who had also signed a one-year contract with Highlanders joined Botswana side Township Rollers after agreeing with the Bulawayo giants to terminate his contract.

Defender Peter Muduhwa's contract expires at the end of the year and is said to be on FC Platinum and Chicken Inn's radars while midfielder Nqobizitha Masuku could be going back to the league champions in Zvishavane.

Source - newsday

