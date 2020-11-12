Latest News Editor's Choice


Cross-border traders call for massive COVID-19 tests

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
ZIMBABWE Cross-Border Traders Association (ZCBA) president Killer Zivhu has called for massive testing for COVID-19 at the country's entry points saying his members could die in large numbers if such precautions were not taken.

His statement comes soon after some laboratories in the country announced plans to set up testing facilities in border areas to test travellers.

Zivhu told NewsDay that his membership was more exposed to the virus as it frequently travels to neighbouring countries like South Africa, where the coronavirus is endemic.
"If a person travels to Beitbridge or Plumtree without knowing their status, it means that he or she will be spreading the disease all the way to the borders," he said.

"Again they will be spreading COVID-19, thereby undoing all the efforts that President Emmerson Mnangagwa and his government are doing to combat the spread of coronavirus."
The former Chivi South legislator said ZCBA would work with Vice-President and Health minister Constantino Chiwenga, as well as all other organisations tasked with containing the spread of coronavirus to ensure that cross-border traders are not spreading the disease.

He said his association had identified and partnered several surgeries in all parts of the country including growth points, rural business centres as well as cities and towns for collection of samples for COVID-19 tests.

Thousands of jobless people in the country rely on cross-border trade to earn a living.

Most cases of COVID-19 have been attributed to returnees from neighbouring countries, and people that have travelled outside the country.

Source - newsday

