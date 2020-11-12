Latest News Editor's Choice


'Brutal' police officers trial kicks off

by Staff reporter
4 hrs ago | Views
THE trial of two Beitbridge policemen Carrotnos Wafawanaka and Hardlife Shoko, who are accused of brutally assaulting a resident for allegedly breaking COVID-19 regulations, kicked off yesterday.

Wafawanaka and Shoko's lawyer Tatenda Razemba challenged the State's production of the complainant Tafadzwa Mukutiri's medical affidavit saying the document was not properly prepared.

Razemba further argued that it had two similar stamps, but with two different doctor's signatures.

But prosecutor Ronald Mugwagwa said the document was authentic.

Beitbridge magistrate Toyindepi Zhou ruled that there was need for a qualified medical doctor to do a medical examination on the complainant.

Mukutiri told the court how he was handcuffed and assaulted by Wafawanaka while Shoko held his deadlocked hair.

He said he was repeatedly hit by a thick switch at a bushy area in Dulivhadzimo.

Mukutiri said he did not resist arrest because police blocked his car.

In their defence, Wafawanaka and Shoko claimed that Mukutiri was injured when he tried to resist arrest and hit his head on the edge of a police van.

Mukutiri said he did not know Wafawanaka and Shoko prior to the incident, but admitted having heard about "a notorious policeman called Wafawanaka".

"The whole of Beitbridge knows his name and that he is notorious for taking bribes and harassing people," claimed Mukutiri.

It is alleged that Mukutiri sustained injuries which required nine stitches. The images of the injuries were exhibited in court.

The two are denying the charges and the trial continues today.

