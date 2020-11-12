Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Jonathan Moyo praises Grace Mugabe saving him from junta

by Simbarashe Sithole
8 hrs ago | Views
Exiled former G40 kingpin Jonathan Moyo has praised former first lady Grace Mugabe for saving him and his family during the coup to remove former president Robert Mugabe.

"18 November 2017 was D Day for us. We were surrounded. The junta was baying for our blood. But by the Grace of the Lord, Amai Mugabe saved us. On my &my family's behalf, I wish to take this opportunity to express our profound gratitude to her. TINOTENDA AMAI! said Moyo via Twitter.

Meanwhile, it is now three years since President Emmerson Mnangagwa took over power and a number of Mugabe's ministers are in exile fearing prosecution by the new dispensation government.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Civil servants in major climbdown

14 mins ago | 12 Views

5 best casino sites that serve Africa

22 mins ago | 15 Views

Amazing astronomical discoveries that changed our vision of space

23 mins ago | 13 Views

Ubuntu/Hunhu is misplaced in African societies: Give me signs of...?

7 hrs ago | 488 Views

Jay-Z inks another South African athlete

7 hrs ago | 750 Views

Bushiri takes refuge in Malawian custody

7 hrs ago | 2808 Views

MRP Officials confront Magwegwe Police over misspelt station name

7 hrs ago | 1886 Views

How can developers properly protect their copyrights?

8 hrs ago | 188 Views

Govt has failed to resolve strike by teachers, and all civil servants

8 hrs ago | 2649 Views

Netone launches a better airtime facility

10 hrs ago | 1543 Views

'Trump promised an elixir for their racial anxiety' said Obama - Thank God and democracy Trump lasted only one term

12 hrs ago | 1893 Views

'No cheer under Mnangagwa administration 3 years on'

15 hrs ago | 4354 Views

Printing money will bury us: Govt

15 hrs ago | 3987 Views

Zimbabwe fake prophet reveals how he used witchcraft to instil fear in followers

15 hrs ago | 3796 Views

'Brutal' police officers trial kicks off

15 hrs ago | 1971 Views

Cross-border traders call for massive COVID-19 tests

15 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Family faces $5bn money laundering charge

15 hrs ago | 3779 Views

PAZ frets over spiking-throwing cops

15 hrs ago | 808 Views

Kudos to govt for rehabilitating Harare-B/bridge highway

15 hrs ago | 931 Views

Gringo's son fits in father's shoes

15 hrs ago | 2272 Views

Mverechena dumps Bosso, goes back to Harare

15 hrs ago | 987 Views

World salutes Musona, Mahrez

15 hrs ago | 6445 Views

Blow for FC Platinum

15 hrs ago | 555 Views

UNDP tells Mnangagwa govt to observe human rights

15 hrs ago | 940 Views

Chin'ono appeals to the High Court

15 hrs ago | 792 Views

MDC Alliance youth leader trial moved to Dec 21

15 hrs ago | 248 Views

National teenage pregnancy rate worrisome

15 hrs ago | 432 Views

Pokello tests for HIV publicly

15 hrs ago | 2238 Views

What 'crisis' in a low crime Zimbabwe?

15 hrs ago | 312 Views

Cop run over trying to arrest driver

15 hrs ago | 1357 Views

Bushiri had five passports

15 hrs ago | 3047 Views

John Tallach School closes as 100 students test positive to Covid-19

15 hrs ago | 592 Views

Civil servants start getting bonuses

15 hrs ago | 1317 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days