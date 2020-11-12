Latest News Editor's Choice


5 best casino sites that serve Africa

by Staff writer
1 hr ago | Views
As online casino sites grow across the world, players everywhere are enjoying more and more options when it comes to online gaming.

From sites specialising in European players to those with a focus on Asia, the rise in area-specific online casinos has also been marked. One region that's been particularly spoilt for choice is Africa, with some of the world's best casino sites available to enjoy across this enormous continent.

In this article, we will take a look at some of the best casino sites serving Africa, with a focus on 5 of the finest.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at the first casino site on our list of the top offering open to players across Africa.

Betway Casino
Available to play in a wide range of African nations, Betway is a first-class casino providing a huge range of top-notch games across a wealth of casino categories. Whether you want to enjoy slots, roulette or something else, Betway provides the growing African gaming market with all manner of options for gaming.

One of the best things about this site is the fact that it is home to some 400+ titles from Microgaming, one of the planet's finest online software developers.
Casino Cruise

Using Maltese and UKGC gambling licenses, Casino Cruise is a top-notch site that accepts players from across Africa. What's more, Casino Cruise is home to thousands of games from top quality providers and offers a range of titles in sectors like slots, poker and more.
Launched in 2014, Casino Cruise has built a reputation on fairness, reliability and high-quality offerings.

Casino Tropez

With almost twenty years in the industry, Casino Tropez is a stalwart of the African casino scene. Offering high-end games across the spectrum of online casino offerings, this site is licensed by the UKGC, ensuring a high level of reliability.

With games exclusively from the Playtech stable, Casino Tropez is a top option for those seeking a wide variety of quality casino games in Africa.

Sloty Casino
Sloty Casino is a high-quality casino site that serves Africa and beyond. With licensing in both Malta and the UK, Sloty is all about offering fair games that provide an unforgettable experience. In fact, with software from the likes of Microgaming and NetEnt, this site is among the very best that is providing African players with a safe, fun place to enjoy casino games of every imaginable type.

Sloto Cash
The beloved casino that is Slot Cash has been serving African players for quite some time now, building a reputation as a fair, reliable and above all fun online casino. With real-time gaming software, enormous progressive slots and a focus on slots (as the name suggests), Sloto Cash boasts a wide range of games that are sure to get players of all kinds excited.

With generous bonuses and well over a decade in operation, Slot Cash is an established name in the realms of African casino sites.
Source - Byo24News

