Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

MDC -Alliance vice presidents' trial date set

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
THE trial of MDC-Alliance vice presidents  Tendai Biti and Lynette Karenyi who are accused of violating Covid-19 regulations during the lockdown period after staging an illegal demonstrations at their party headquarters in Harare, will start on January 20.

Harare regional magistrate Mrs Esthere Chivasa announced the date yesterday.

The trio's lawyer, Mr Alec Muchadehama was furnished with State papers for him to prepare for trial.

Biti and Karenyi are appearing jointly with their deputy secretary general David Chimhini, secretary for mobilisation women assembly, Vimbai Tome, deputy secretary for, corporate affairs Lovemore Chinoputsa and Gladys Hlatywayo, who is the secretary for international affairs.

The State led by Farirai Undenge had it that on June 5 police received information that MDC-Alliance members were gathered at Morgan Tsvangirai House in Harare in contravention of Statutory Instrument 83 of 2020, which prohibited the gathering of more than 50 people,.

It was alleged that they were planning to stage an unsanctioned demonstration. The State alleges that police reacted swiftly and went to the corner of Nelson Mandela Avenue and Angwa Street where a number of the opposition party's supporters were already gathered.

Upon seeing the police, the MDC-Allliance members allegedly started to cause mayhem, leading to the arrest of some of the participants.

In the afternoon of the same day, while monitoring the situation at the intersection, the six MDC-Alliance leadership members reportedly arrived at the scene in the company of more than 50 people.

It is alleged that they burst into a song "Kana ndafa nehondo" and allegedly blocked the roads.

Mrs Chivasa was told that the Biti and his co-accused conduct interfered with public comfort, peace and convenience. They were then arrested before being taken to court.

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Average Zimbabwean needed US$1.53 per day in October

33 mins ago | 41 Views

Setting the record straight about King Mzilikazi The Mthwakazi King

36 mins ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa gives in to Ndewere's demands

43 mins ago | 263 Views

Khupe mulls virtual congress

45 mins ago | 139 Views

Govt orders all Zimbabwe companies to re-register

46 mins ago | 127 Views

Kazembe, Registrar-General taken to court

49 mins ago | 89 Views

Vic Falls teenager appointed Unicef climate advocate

50 mins ago | 25 Views

'BCC has no chemicals to fight mosquitoes'

50 mins ago | 30 Views

19 ZCTU leaders acquitted for 2018 tax protests

51 mins ago | 19 Views

FCB set to retrench employees

52 mins ago | 70 Views

Kamambo's trial postponed again

53 mins ago | 16 Views

Munetsi in club-versus-country row

54 mins ago | 51 Views

Teen dies aboard bus

54 mins ago | 155 Views

Zanu-PF MP implicated in gold wars

55 mins ago | 63 Views

Chikurubi in dire water situation

58 mins ago | 22 Views

Chin'ono bail appeal ruling tomorrow

58 mins ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe MPs demand schools closure

59 mins ago | 159 Views

Mashonaland police apologise over wrong Magwegwe spelling

59 mins ago | 123 Views

Mthuli Ncube to present 2021 national budget

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Govt injects $1 billion into Gwayi-Shangani Dam project

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Covid-19 menace grips Matabeleland

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Hyenas attack, devour man

1 hr ago | 122 Views

Gas tank blast guts apartments

1 hr ago | 90 Views

Rushwaya appeals for bail at High Court

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Civil servants in major climbdown

10 hrs ago | 1938 Views

5 best casino sites that serve Africa

10 hrs ago | 199 Views

Amazing astronomical discoveries that changed our vision of space

10 hrs ago | 484 Views

Ubuntu/Hunhu is misplaced in African societies: Give me signs of...?

17 hrs ago | 764 Views

Jay-Z inks another South African athlete

17 hrs ago | 1219 Views

Bushiri takes refuge in Malawian custody

17 hrs ago | 4055 Views

MRP Officials confront Magwegwe Police over misspelt station name

17 hrs ago | 2853 Views

How can developers properly protect their copyrights?

18 hrs ago | 226 Views

Jonathan Moyo praises Grace Mugabe saving him from junta

18 hrs ago | 3945 Views

Govt has failed to resolve strike by teachers, and all civil servants

18 hrs ago | 3048 Views

Netone launches a better airtime facility

20 hrs ago | 1895 Views

'Trump promised an elixir for their racial anxiety' said Obama - Thank God and democracy Trump lasted only one term

22 hrs ago | 2135 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days