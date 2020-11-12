Latest News Editor's Choice


News / National

Gas tank blast guts apartments

by Staff reporter
1 hr ago | Views
Some residents of Chirundu Court in Belvedere, which is owned by Harare City Council, lost all their property in a fire that was ignited by a gas tank explosion in one of the apartments yesterday morning.

The owner of the apartment, in which the fire started sustained serious burns and was taken to hospital.

The fire destroyed the entire second floor of the two-storey building. When The Herald arrived at the scene, some residents were standing outside the building, while officers from the fire brigade were going about their work.

One of residents said the situation could have been saved had emergency services responded in time.

"The response from the emergency service was not so good," said the resident who requested anonymity.

"I lost everything, I tried to go in when the fire started but it was too late. Everything in my apartment was destroyed."

Mr Joshua Juru, who had visited his brother at the building also narrated to The Herald how it all started.

"I had come here to visit my brother who stays in the building. As soon as I parked my vehicle, I heard a loud explosion from inside the building. I rushed to the front and there were two ladies who were screaming from the second floor.

"Another woman who was on the balcony was also screaming and I asked her to jump since I was ready to break her fall, but she was scared.

"She told me there were two ladies trapped in another apartment and I then rushed up the stairs, broke the door and managed to assist both women.

"There were two vehicles which were parked outside and we had to break their windows to push them to safety. However, my brother's property was burnt to ashes."

Assistant Divisional Officer Fire Brigade Mr Phillip Marufu said they responded in time, but the roof had already collapsed.

"It took about four minutes for us to get here and when we arrived the fire was spreading in two directions.

"We heard it started from a gas tank explosion.

"When we arrived, the whole roof was ablaze and we started fighting the fire from one end.

"When the other fire tenders arrived, we then started fighting on the other side, but the roof had already collapsed. I am told there is one woman who was injured when the fire started and was taken to hospital."

Source - the herald

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Average Zimbabwean needed US$1.53 per day in October

33 mins ago | 41 Views

Setting the record straight about King Mzilikazi The Mthwakazi King

36 mins ago | 59 Views

Mnangagwa gives in to Ndewere's demands

43 mins ago | 263 Views

Khupe mulls virtual congress

45 mins ago | 139 Views

Govt orders all Zimbabwe companies to re-register

46 mins ago | 127 Views

Kazembe, Registrar-General taken to court

49 mins ago | 89 Views

Vic Falls teenager appointed Unicef climate advocate

50 mins ago | 25 Views

'BCC has no chemicals to fight mosquitoes'

50 mins ago | 30 Views

19 ZCTU leaders acquitted for 2018 tax protests

51 mins ago | 19 Views

FCB set to retrench employees

52 mins ago | 70 Views

Kamambo's trial postponed again

53 mins ago | 16 Views

Munetsi in club-versus-country row

54 mins ago | 51 Views

Teen dies aboard bus

54 mins ago | 155 Views

Zanu-PF MP implicated in gold wars

54 mins ago | 63 Views

Chikurubi in dire water situation

58 mins ago | 22 Views

Chin'ono bail appeal ruling tomorrow

58 mins ago | 22 Views

Zimbabwe MPs demand schools closure

59 mins ago | 159 Views

Mashonaland police apologise over wrong Magwegwe spelling

59 mins ago | 123 Views

Mthuli Ncube to present 2021 national budget

1 hr ago | 110 Views

Govt injects $1 billion into Gwayi-Shangani Dam project

1 hr ago | 80 Views

Covid-19 menace grips Matabeleland

1 hr ago | 97 Views

Hyenas attack, devour man

1 hr ago | 122 Views

MDC -Alliance vice presidents' trial date set

1 hr ago | 101 Views

Rushwaya appeals for bail at High Court

1 hr ago | 70 Views

Civil servants in major climbdown

10 hrs ago | 1938 Views

5 best casino sites that serve Africa

10 hrs ago | 199 Views

Amazing astronomical discoveries that changed our vision of space

10 hrs ago | 484 Views

Ubuntu/Hunhu is misplaced in African societies: Give me signs of...?

17 hrs ago | 764 Views

Jay-Z inks another South African athlete

17 hrs ago | 1218 Views

Bushiri takes refuge in Malawian custody

17 hrs ago | 4055 Views

MRP Officials confront Magwegwe Police over misspelt station name

17 hrs ago | 2853 Views

How can developers properly protect their copyrights?

18 hrs ago | 226 Views

Jonathan Moyo praises Grace Mugabe saving him from junta

18 hrs ago | 3944 Views

Govt has failed to resolve strike by teachers, and all civil servants

18 hrs ago | 3048 Views

Netone launches a better airtime facility

20 hrs ago | 1895 Views

'Trump promised an elixir for their racial anxiety' said Obama - Thank God and democracy Trump lasted only one term

22 hrs ago | 2135 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days