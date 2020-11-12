Latest News Editor's Choice


Hyenas attack, devour man

by Staff reporter
2020-11-12
A pack of six hyenas killed Mr Tendai Maseka (46) in his hut on Monday night and ate his torso.

Only his arms, legs and head were found the next day in Bangure Village in the Holy Cross area under Chief Chirumanzu.

The remains were buried yesterday. Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority (ZimParks) is now hunting down the pack, which has also killed more than a dozen goats and calves.

Chirumanzu District Development Coordinator Mr Vafias Hlabati, who confirmed the attack, said Mr Maseka's remains were found by a passer-by the following morning.

"Fellow villagers say the now late Mr Tendai Maseko was last seen on Monday night leaving a business centre at Holy Cross where he was drinking beer," said Mr Hlabati.

"He left alone and is said to have walked home and went into his bedroom before falling asleep and being attacked by the hyenas."

Police and ZimParks officers visited the homestead and found tracks indicating that Mr Maseka battled the hyenas in his bedroom before they dragged him outside.

"There is a belief that there is a pack of six hyenas and so far, they have claimed killed one person and over a dozen of livestock which include goats and some calves," he said.

Headman Bangure said the community of Chirumanzu was still shocked by the incident.

"We have just buried the remains of the late Maseka, but this is the first time we have witnessed such an incident in the area," he said. "Everyone is in shock and wondering how the pack of hyenas managed to get into the bedroom," he said.

Source - the herald

